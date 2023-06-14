FORT CALHOUN — The Valparaiso Post 371 Seniors took on Fort Calhoun on the road on June 6. Thanks to a six-run fifth inning by the Pioneers, the Val Seniors lost by a final of 8-7.

Early on the outcome looked like it was going to be different for Valparaiso as they put up four runs in the top of the first inning.

After recording a fly out to start the game, Blain Orta singled to right field and then Colby Den Hartog was walked. A pair of wild pitches allowed Orta to cross home and give Valparaiso a 1-0 lead.

Next up was Trevin Brecka who doubled to left field, which knocked in Den Hartog and Mason Kreikemeier. That was followed up with a fly out to right field that drove in Adam Furasek and increased the Seniors’ edge to 4-0.

In the top of the third, Orta singled to center and Kreikemeier was hit by pitch. A line out from Brayden Brecka and a fly out by Jacob Shultz tacked on two more runs and gave the Seniors a 6-1 advantage.

Valparaiso put up their last run of the contest in the top of the sixth. Brayden Brecka started the inning off by being walked and then came around to score on an error made on a bunt by Alex Pierce that tied the game at seven apiece.

Fort Calhoun was able to advance a runner to third with one out in the bottom half of the inning. A groundout to second scored the run and put the Pioneers up by one.

Three straight strikeouts in the top of the seventh closed the door on the game and any type of comeback that was to be made by Valparaiso.

Finishing with two runs batted in were Trevin Brecka and Brayden Brecka. Orta and Kreikemeier scored two runs and Den Hartog, Adama Furasek and Brayden Brecka each put up one run.

Mike Bristol pitched two innings as the starter with one earned run. Going 2.2 innings with five earned runs surrendered and two strikeouts was Kyle Peterson and Shultz took the loss after pitching 1.1 innings and giving up two earned runs.

Two days later, the Seniors played at Malcolm. The defending Class C state champions from the high school baseball season knocked off Valparaiso 15-1 in five innings.

After the Clippers put up nine runs in the bottom of the first, Valparaiso able to score their only run of the contest in the top of the third.

With no outs in the inning, Rylan Stover was walked and then Bristol singled to left field. A fly out by Peterson in the infield scored Stover and made it a 9-1 game.

Malcolm wasn’t done scoring in the contest and put up five runs in the third inning and then one more run in the bottom of the fourth.

Peterson ended up with one hit and one run batted in during the contest. Trevin Brecka pitched three innings and gave up five earned runs and Isaak Fredrickson went one inning and surrendered one earned run.

Valparaiso played Fort Calhoun and Malcolm at home on June 12 and 14. They also take on Lincoln Christian on the road at 3:30 p.m. on June 17.