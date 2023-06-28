NORTH BEND — In a back and forth contest, the Valparaiso Post 371 Juniors were able to hold on for an 11-9 win over North Bend on the road on June 20. Despite committing four errors, Valparaiso put up two runs in the fifth to pull off the victory.

With one out, Wyatt Jelinek was hit by a pitch and then Tucker Matulka was walked. They would both get home on a wild pitch to close the game out.

Before that two spot, the best inning for the Juniors was the third where they scored four runs and tied the game at seven runs apiece. A walk, an infield single by Lucas Den Hartog and then another walk loaded the bases for Valparaiso with no outs.

North Bend then hit Elliot Bouc with a pitch and Jacob Pekarek was walked to trim Valparaiso’s deficit down to 7-5. A wild pitch drove in Kaleb Palik and Kendol Benes scored on the same error.

Finishing with one RBI apiece in the win were Matulka, Den Hartog, Palik, Bouc and Pekarek.

Pitching one inning and giving up two earned runs with two strikeouts was Hunter Sykes. Bouc went one inning in relief with four earned runs surrendered, Devon Prochaska came on for 0.1 innings with no runs given up and Ben Kliment pitched 2.2 innings, gave up two earned runs and had two strikeouts.

On June 21, the Juniors traveled for another road contest at Lincoln Lutheran Chick-Fil-A. Valparaiso was able to earn a 10-0 victory in six innings.

After going up 4-0 through five innings, the Juniors pulled out a six spot in the top of the sixth to blow the contest wide open.

The first two runs were driven in by Benes who doubled to left field scoring Sykes and Jelinek. That was followed up by a single to center from Den Hartog, which made it 7-0.

A double off the bat of Kliment drove in Owen Kreikemeier and increased the Juniors edge out to 8-0. That was followed up by a single to center by Prochaska that drove in the final two runs of the contest for Valparaiso.

All getting at least one hit and two RBIs were Benes, Den Hartog and Prochaska. Kliment finished with two hits and one run batted in.

Sykes earned the shutout and pitched all six innings. He gave up four hits and ended up striking out eight batters.

To start the week, the Juniors lost an 11-8 contest at Seward ZKE Storage. They put up two runs in the second and third and then one run in the fourth.

Trailing by six in the top of the sixth, Valparaiso finished with three runs to pull within three of Seward in the end.

With the bases loaded and no outs, Sykes and Jelinek scored on a passed ball. Kreikemeier then grounded out to third base knocking in Matulka.

Cole Miller, Palik, Kreikemeier, Matulka and Jelinek all had one run batted in during the defeat.

Taking the loss on the mound was Matulka who pitched 3.2 innings and gave up six earned runs. Den Hartog went 1.1 innings, gave up three earned runs and had no strikeouts.

Next up for the Juniors was a game at home against York on June 27. Valparaiso was back in action again at home against Lincoln Christian on June 28.