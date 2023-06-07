BLAIR – After dropping their opening game of the season to Lincoln Lutheran, the Valparaiso Post 371 Juniors have responded to win a pair of contests. They knocked off Blair 11-9 on May 25 and then defeated Elmwood-Murdock-Nehawka 10-5 on May 27.

Against Blair, Valparaiso put up one run in the top of the first. With two runners on and no outs, Tucker Matulka singled to right field driving in Hunter Sykes.

That was followed up by Sykes doubling to left field in the second and scoring Lucas Den Hartog. The next batter, Wyatt Jelinek, hit a sac fly to left knocking in Tyler Tran and increasing the Juniors’ edge out to 3-0.

Valparaiso’s biggest inning of the contest came in the third where they tacked on eight runs.

With two runners on, Ben Kliment got the scoring going after crossing home on a passed ball. Two batters later, Tran singled to the pitcher, which allowed Michael Kansek to get home and give the Juniors the lead back at 5-4.

A single from Jelinek, an error on a hit from Tucker Matulka to the shortstop and a double to center by Owen Kreikemeier allowed Valparaiso to tack on six more runs.

Despite having an 11-4 hole, Blair did not give up and put up one in the third, two in the fourth and then two in the fifth to cut Valparaiso’s edge down to two runs.

Finishing with at least one hit and two RBIs were Jelinek and Kreikemeier. Tran, Matulka and Sykes each had at least one hit and one run batted in.

Earning the win on the mound was Jelinek, who pitched 3.2 innings, gave up no earned runs and struck out four batters. Den Hartog came on for 1.1 innings in relief and allowed two earned runs and had two strikeouts.

On Saturday, the Juniors had another road game, this time against E-M-N. Valparaiso scored in every inning except the fourth in a 10-5 victory.

After scoring two in the first, second and third, the Juniors delivered the dagger in the fifth when they put up four runs.

The inning started with Devon Prochaska and Jacob Pekarek being walked. A groundout by Sykes drove in Pochaska and made it a 7-1 game.

Jelinek kept the scoring going with a triple to center that knocked in Sykes. A single from Kreikemeier to center and then a walk drove in Valparaiso’s final two runs of the inning and the game.

In the bottom of the fifth, E-M-N was able to tack on four runs. In the end, it wasn’t enough as Valparaiso held on for a five-run victory.

Coming up with at least one hit and two RBIs were Matulka and Kamber Lechtenberg. Sykes, Jelinek and Kreikemeier each drove in at least one run.

To start the season on June 24, the Juniors lost a home game to Lincoln Lutheran by a final of 15-3 in six innings.

It was a one-run game up until the fifth inning when Lutheran scored six runs. They were able to put up another five runs in the top of the sixth to blow the game wide open.

Sykes and Tran each had at least one hit and had one RBI. Pitching 4.1 Innings as the starter with two earned runs given up and three strikeouts was Matulka and Kreikemeier went 1.2 innings in relief with two strikeouts.

Valparaiso played at Fort Calhoun on June 6 and then travel to play Malcolm at 5:30 p.m. on June 8. They take on Springfield at home at 5:30 p.m. on June 9 and then play Ralston and Wahoo at 10 a.m. and 12 p.m. on June 10.