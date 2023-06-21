It was a productive week for the Valparaiso Juniors, who went 3-0 in three home games. They started off by beating Zig Drywall 8-0 on June 12, Malcolm 11-6 on June 14 and then North Bend 16-2 on June 16.

In the win over Zig Drywall, Wyatt Jelinek threw a three-hit shutout. He also struck out six batters.

The highest scoring inning for Valparaiso came in the fourth inning with a 4-0 lead. They ended up putting up three runs thanks to an infield double by Jacob Pekarek, a triple to left field by Hunter Sykes and then a groundout by Owen Kreikemeier to the shortstop.

With a 7-0 advantage heading to the bottom of the fifth, Devon Prochaska stole home on a passed ball to bring the eight-run rule into effect.

Finishing with two RBIs was Kreikemeier, while Sykes, Jelinek and Pekarek all drove in one run.

After losing to Malcolm by 15 runs a week earlier, Valparaiso bounced back to beat the Clippers at home by five on Wednesday. A big part of the win was the fact that the Juniors were able to put up the first 10 runs of the contest.

The scoring for Valparaiso started in the second inning when they put up five runs.

Lucas Den Hartog singled to center and Cole Miller was walked to put two runners on. That was followed up by a single to left field by Kaleb Palik, a fly out to right field by Tyler Tran and then a single to the pitcher by Sykes, which made it 3-0.

The final two runs of the inning were driven in by Kreikemeier on a single in the infield.

With one runner on in the third, Palik doubled to center and Sykes singled to right field increasing the edge to 7-0. The Clippers then walked in a run with the bases loaded.

A single by Ben Kliment to right field drove in Jelinek and Kreikemeier and increased Valparaiso’s lead to 8-0.

Despite having a big deficit, Valparaiso didn’t go down without a fight. The Clippers put up three runs in both the fourth and fifth innings to trim their deficit down to 10-6.

The final run of the contest was put up by Valparaiso in the bottom of the fifth. With Sykes on third base and no outs, Jelinek grounded out to second scoring him.

All getting at least one hit and driving in two runs were Sykes, Kreikemeier, Kliment and Palik. Jelinek, Tucker Matulka and Tran all had one run batted in.

Pitching four innings as the starter, with three earned runs given up and four strikeouts was Matulka. Den Hartog pitched two innings gave up no earned runs and had one strikeout.

The biggest victory for Valparaiso on the week came against North Bend on Friday. In every inning, the Juniors put up at least one run in a 14-run blowout.

The best inning for Valparaiso came in the bottom of the fourth when they put up seven runs.

With one out, Kreikemeier and Matulka were able to single to center and right field. Two batters later, Den Hartog was walked to load the bases.

A pair of hit by pitches and then a walk increased Valparaiso’s advantage out to 10. Next up was Sykes, who tripled to left field knocking in three, giving the Juniors a 15-2 edge.

Scoring the final run of the game for Valparaiso was Sykes thanks to a double by Jelinek to center field.

Den Hartog had two hits and four RBIs and Sykes ended up with two hits and had three RBIs. Getting at least one hit and driving in two runs were Jelinek and Kliment.

All finishing with one RBI were Michael Kunasek, Prochaska, Kamber Lechtenberg, Palik and Kreikemeier.

Kliment picked up the win on the mound and went five innings, gave up two earned runs and had seven strikeouts. In relief, Miller gave up no earned runs and no hits.

The only loss for Valparaiso came on Saturday at Brester Construction. In a game where both teams finished with five hits, the Juniors were defeated by two runs.

Valparaiso’s only run of the game came in the top of the fifth. With two runners on and one out, Prochaska singled to the shortstop scoring Den Hartog.

In five innings pitched, Jelinek gave up two earned runs and had five strikeouts. Den Hartog went one inning, gave up no earned runs and struck out one batter.

This week the Juniors played at Seward ZKE Storage and North Bend on June 19 and 20. They wrapped up the week at Lincoln Lutheran on June 21.