Behind a six-run fifth inning, the Omaha Roncalli Kelly Ryan Pride fell to the Wahoo State Bank Senior Reds 9-4 on June 14 at Sam Crawford Field. Despite losing the game, the Reds outhit Kelly Ryan eight to four.

Wahoo put up the first run of the contest in the bottom of the first. After Kael Eddie got on base with a single to center, Trent Barry grounded out to second base scoring him.

In the top of the fourth, the Pride got a leadoff double to left field. That was followed up by a groundout that helped advance Roncalli’s baserunner at third home.

With the bases loaded in the fifth, things went south for Wahoo. Several errors, a walk and a hit by pitch helped the Pride plate six runs and take a 7-1 lead.

Trailing 9-1 in the sixth, the Reds got two runners on with one out with a single to right field by Grant Ryan and then Owen Hancock was hit by a pitch. Eli Johnston and Joseph Klein knocked in Ryan and Hancock with a pair of singles to right and center field that made it 9-3.

The Seniors would rally to get one more run in the bottom of the seventh. With two runners on and two outs, Hancock singled to right field scoring Barry.

All getting at least one hit and one RBI were Eddie, Barry, Hancock, Johnston and Klein.

Starting the game and pitching four innings, giving up one earned run and striking out three batters was Jesse Stebbing. Jonas Schnackenberg went two innings, gave up one earned run and had three strikeouts and Seth Williams pitched one inning, gave up no earned runs and struck out one batter.

A day earlier on June 13, Wahoo took on Blair on the road. The Reds were held to just two hits and committed one error in a 5-0 loss.

The game remained scoreless up until the bottom of the third. Blair’s bats came alive with two runs in both the third and fourth innings followed by one in the fifth.

Finishing with two hits in the contest for Wahoo was Stebbing. Barrett Nelson took the loss on the mound going five innings, giving up four earned runs and striking out one batter. In relief, Seth Williams went one inning, gave up no runs and had one strikeout.

The Reds were at home against Malcolm and Nebraska City on June 20 and 21. They are at Omaha Concordia at 8 p.m. on June 22 and are taking part in the Sam Crawford Classic on June 23 and June 24.

Wahoo starts the tournament off at 8 p.m. on Friday against Ralston. They then play Lincoln Lutheran at 10 a.m. and Omaha North at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday.