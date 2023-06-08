Thursday, May 25
9:01 a.m. – Death, 10331 N. 149th Cir.
10:09 a.m. – Animal other, McKelvie Rd. and N. 112th St.
5:58 p.m. – Traffic parking other, N. 144th St. and Jamestown St.
10:18 p.m. – Disturbance, Trackside Bar.
4:56 p.m. – Miscellaneous other, Cubby’s.
Friday, May 26 10:39 a.m. – Traffic parking other, N. 144th St. and Jamestown St.
Saturday, May 27
12:16 p.m. – Special service check welfare, 13741 Kenilworth St.
Monday, May 29
6:05 p.m. – Traffic other, N. 151st St. and Bluff Rd.
People are also reading…
7:33 p.m. – Traffic other, N. 143rd St. and Red Gauntlet St.
Tuesday, May 30
12:40 p.m. – Disturbance, N. 148th St., Lincoln Auto Auction.
6:18 p.m. – Incident, 10530 N. 143rd St.
Wednesday, May 31
2:21 a.m. – Alarm false, Matheson.
68:57 a.m. – Miscellaneous other, 13520 Guildford St.
16427 p.m. – Medical, Azria Health Waverly.
5:07 p.m. – Theft from motor vehicle, 11610 N 144th St. Theft from a work truck.
5:52 p.m. – Animal other, 11431 N. 142nd St.