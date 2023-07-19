A strong start helped power the Empire Netting and Fence Seniors past Hickman by a final of 9-7 during the Ashland tune up quadrangular on July 15. This was the second time on the year that Waverly scored a victory over their rival.

Out of the gate, it was Empire Netting and Fence that fell behind 2-0. They were able to get one of those runs back in the bottom of the first with a groundout by Bruin Sampson that scored Owen Carillo.

The best inning for Waverly came in their turn at-bat in the second when they put up six runs and grabbed a 7-2 lead.

Empire Netting and Fence started things off with a double from Drew Koch to left field. He would come around and score thanks to another double this time by Landon Oelke to left field that tied the game at two apiece.

After this, Hickman went on to issue a walk and then hit Zach Schwang with a pitch that loaded the bases. The control continued to be an issue for the road team as they plunked another batter with a pitch which scored a run.

With two outs, Hunter Thoms laced a double to left field driving in Garrett Rine and Carillo. He closed the inning out by stealing home on a wild pitch.

The final two runs for Waverly were scored in the third. With two outs, Thoms singled to right field driving in Schwang and then Rine swiped home thanks to an error by the catcher.

Getting three hits and driving in four runs was Thoms and Sampson, Oelke and Rine all ended up with one run batted in.

Nolan Axmann went five innings as the starter with one earned run given up and two strikeouts. Going 0.2 innings with one strikeout and one run given up was Drew Koch and Sampson churned out 1.1 innings of work with one batter set down on strikes.

In Empire Netting and Fence’s second game on July 16, they took on the Wahoo State Bank Seniors Reds. Waverly struck for eight runs in the bottom of the fifth to win the game 9-1.

Out of the lead off sport in the fifth, Nate Leininger doubled to left field. After two outs were recorded by Wahoo, Empire got two more baserunners with a pair of walks that loaded the bases.

A single from Jarrett Ballinger to right field drove in two runs and gave Waverly their first lead of the contest at 3-1.

Later on, Oelke and Rine went back-to-back with a pair of singles to left field. This knocked in three runs and put Empire Netting and Fence up 6-1.

Another hit from Leininger to left field and then a walk platted two more runs and had the Reds on the verge of getting run ruled.

That exact thing happened in the next at-bat when Carillo singled to left field. This brought Leininger to the plate and put Waverly up by eight runs.

Leading the offense with two hits and three RBIs was Ballinger and Rine had one hit and two runs batted in. All getting at least one hit and one RBI were Leininger, Oelke and Carillo.

Hunter Claycomb went all five innings as the starter with one earned run given and five strikeouts.

This week the Seniors also defeated Zig Drywall and Grand Island on the road to push their record to 17-7 at the end of the regular season.

Empire Netting and Fence will be at the Class B Area 2 Tournament at Springfield that starts on July 21. The winner of the area tournament advances to the Class B State Seniors Tournament at Pierce at the end of the month.