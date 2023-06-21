The Valparaiso Post 371 Seniors dropped to 2-7 on the season with losses to Zig Drywall, Malcolm and Nemaha on June 12, 14 and 17. In those three defeats, Valparaiso finished with six runs put up.

To start the week off, the Seniors had a home contest against the Zig Drywall Seniors on Monday. Three errors committed by Valparaiso resulted in them losing by a final of 9-1.

Trailing 1-0 in the bottom of the fourth, the Seniors were able to tie the game up. Scoring was Blaine Orta on a single to the shortstop by Colby Den Hartog.

Zig Drywall bounced back with four runs in both the fifth and the sixth as they went on to pull out an eight run victory.

Getting two hits and one RBI was Den Hartog. Trevin Brecka pitched 4.1 innings, gave up three earned runs and had two strikeouts and Mike Bristol went 1.2 innings in relief, surrendered four earned runs and had one strikeout.

Two days later, Valparaiso was back on their home diamond against Malcolm. For the second time on the season, the Seniors lost to Malcolm, this time by a score of 10-5 in 10 innings.

It was Valparaiso who jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first.

The scoring opportunity was jump started by a pair of singles from Kyle Peterson to left field and Den Hartog to center. That was followed up by a double from Brecka to left field that knocked in two runs.

One run was put up by Valparaiso in the bottom of the second with a single to left field by Orta that made it 3-0 in favor of the home squad.

Two more runs were put up by the Seniors in the fourth, which increased their lead to 5-0. With two outs and two runners on, Mason Kreikemeier doubled to right field and Brecka grounded out knocking in Peterson and Den Hartog.

The Clippers started on the comeback trail with one run in the fifth and three in the sixth, which got them within one. Another run put up by Malcolm in the top of the seventh tied the game up and sent the contest to extra innings.

In the top of the 10th, the Clippers got a pair of singles and a double that put them up by five runs. Valparaiso had one last chance to tie things up in the bottom half of the inning, but weren’t able to make the comeback.

Getting two hits and driving in two runs was Brecka. Both getting one hit and finishing with one RBI were Orta and Kreikemeier.

Valparaiso closed the week out by getting shut out by Nemaha 8-0 on the road on Saturday. Even though the Seniors had six hits, they failed to put up any runs.

Kreikemeier ended up with two hits in the game and Hunter Sykes, Peterson, Den Hartog and Bristol both had one hit.

Pitching 1.2 innings, giving up six earned runs and striking out two batters was Orta. Sykes went 2.1 innings, gave up one earned run and had no strikeouts.

Valparaiso was on the road this week at North Bend and at Lincoln Lutheran on June 20 and June 21. Results from the two contests can be found in next week’s edition.