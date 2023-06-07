WAHOO – In a home contest on June 30, the Wahoo State Bank Senior Reds were able to get the best of Mount Michael by a final of 8-2. In the contest, the Reds were outhit nine to five by the Knights but had no errors compared to two for the away side.

Trailing 1-0 in the bottom of the fourth inning, Wahoo finally got their offense going with four runs. With two runners on and one out in the inning, Eli Johnston singled to first, scoring Kael Eddie. An error on a hit by Grant Ryan knocked in Trent Barry and gave the Reds their first lead at 2-1.

Wahoo wasn’t done yet as Barrett Nelson doubled to center, driving in Johnston. That was followed up by Joseph Klein stealing home on a passed ball to make it a three-run game.

The next run for the Reds wouldn’t come in until the bottom of the fifth. It was scored by Eddie, who stole home on a ball that got by the catcher to make it 5-1.

In the sixth inning, the bases were loaded for Wahoo when a wild pitch from Mount Michael brought Gabe Harris to the plate. During the same at-bat, Nelson stole on home after the Knights threw down to second and Brandon Greenfield scored off an error at first base.

Mount Michael loaded the bases in the top of the sixth, but couldn’t scratch a run across in what turned out to be a six-run victory for the Reds.

Johnston and Nelson each drove in one run apiece on one hit.

Barry started the game and pitched three innings, gave up one earned run and had five strikeouts. In relief, Jonas Schnakenberg and Johnston went two innings with three strikeouts.

Over the weekend, the Wahoo Seniors took part in the Omaha Central/Omaha North Tournament June 2-4. The Reds battled hard but ended up with a 1-3 record.

The only win for Wahoo came on Sunday against PDG Elkhorn South Seniors. Behind a solid pitching performance from Eddie and Seth Williams, the Reds picked up a 10-0 win.

In the game, the Seniors had their bats going from the start with four runs in the first inning thanks to a pair of singles from Ryan and Nelson, a groundout by Klein and a steal of home by Barry on a ball that got by the catcher.

After being held scoreless in the second, Wahoo put up one run in the third and then three runs in the fourth. A two-spot in the fifth brought the Reds run total up to 10.

Finishing with two hits and three RBIs was Ryan and Eddie had one hit and two runs batted in. Barry, Johnston, Nelson and Klein each drove in one run apiece.

Pitching four innings as the starter with no earned runs and six strikeouts was Eddie. Williams came on for one inning and gave up no runs.

Earlier in the tournament on Friday, Wahoo dropped a 3-2 game to Omaha North C&H Construction and a 5-4 game to Kearney Runza Seniors. That was followed up by an 11-3 loss to Anderson Ford Seniors on Saturday.

The Reds played at Omaha Concordia on June 6 and at Seward on June 7. They will be competing in the Wakefield Tournament on June 9-11.