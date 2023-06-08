40 Years Ago (1983)

Gifts to the Eagle Elementary School totaling $5,440.00 were accepted by the District 145 board of education from the Eagle PTE on Monday night. Fundraising activities provided the money for 12 designated items.

The gifts included library materials, a video cassette recording unit, teachers petty cash, entertaining assembly programs, film and flashbulbs for school cameras, a thesaurus and dictionaries for the library and Halloween and Valentine’s Day room parties and special occasions.

Other gifts were jump ropes, balls and indoor games for recess, instructional classroom games, CARE (Caught in the Act of Reading at Eagle) program, special project fund and Eagle and Walton summer recreation.

Also at its June 6 meeting the board accepted the resignation of High School Principal Richard Kennedy effective June 30 to enable him to accept the position of superintendent of schools at Franklin.

Appointed to teaching positions were Rochelle Doty, half-time kindergarten at Hamlow Elementary; Luann Westphalen, ninth grade mathematics; and Joe Kreizinger, journalism and English.

The board accepted a final report from John Prasch on the search for a new superintendent which had been concluded with the hiring of Dr. James Ossian of Tecumseh. Ossian was present at the board’s meeting as an observer. He will begin his duties on July 1.

In their Monday night meeting, the Waverly City Council took formal action to rectify the problems at the railroad crossing at 141st Street by Highway 6.

The council unanimously resolved to send Burlington Northern a registered letter, stating that they were in violation of the town’s codes, and that the tracks needed to be repaired immediately, because the tracks posed a hazard and nuisance to the community. Burlington Northern will be given a 48-hour grace period after receiving the letter, and will thereafter be fined $100 per day until they take action to remedy the situation.

Max Thacker introduced the resolution, telling the council it was past time that they took action about the situation. The council has been trying to get the tracks repaired for over a year now, which is more than ample time for Burlington Northern to have done something.

30 Years Ago (1993)

Business at the recently opened Walton Trail Company, a combination bicycle shop, cafe and gathering place, has boomed with increasing use of the MoPac East Trail, that passes just a block south of the South 118th and A Street shop.

Throngs of cyclists, joggers and hikers were converging on Walton for a National Trails Day Out and Back on the MoPac celebratory run and cross- country bike ride.

By mid-morning, hundreds of people, most of them cyclists, had converged on registration tables at the Jacob-North Printing Co. buildings across A Street from the Walton Trail Company. More than a few were stopping at the new Walton shop, as well.

“We had more than 2,000 people come through over the Memorial Day weekend,” Rodenburg said. “We had high expectations for the place and it’s exceeded everything we ever hoped for.”

Rodenburg, a board member for the Great Plains Trails Network and owner of Lincoln’s Bike Pedalers, conceived the idea of the Walton Trail Company with longtime friend and now co-owner Richard Conradt, a Lincoln teacher and swim coach.

Together, the two transformed a rundown, 110-year-old two-story Walton landmark into an upscale, full-service bike shop.

After listing to “testimonies” from several teachers, School District 145 board members denied a grievance filed by the Waverly Education Association (WEA) for an additional “pre-service” day at the beginning of the school year.

The pre-service day would allow an extra day for the teachers to get ready for the school year, taking away one student day.

The “public hearing” was requested by the WEA when their formal grievance was denied by Superintendent James Ossian.

Board President Rodger Johnson stated to those attending that the calendar had been discussed at two different meetings earlier in the year and the issue of the two day pre-service had never come up.

He stated that he felt that if they would change the calendar at this time, it would “open up the whole calendar for a change.”

A motion to deny the request was made by Board Member Aaron Howe but died for a lack of a second.

After a five minute break, the board reconvened with Howe again making a motion to deny the request with Board Member Steve Loogman seconding the motion.

The motion passed 5 to 1 with board members Howe, Johnson, Loogman and Alan Retzlaff voting in favor of the denial and Clark Nelson voting no.

20 Years Ago (2003)

Unanimous approval of a zoning change has cleared the way for the construction of a new bank in Ceresco.

Voted on during their monthly meeting on May 22, the Ceresco Village Board of Trustees approved the zoning change from C-3 Highway Commercial to C-2 Downtown Commercial.

The switch will allow First National Bank Northeast to expand from a limited facility downtown to a full-service branch (including drive-up window) on the east side of Highway 77, south of the Mill’s Squeegee gas station.

The bank purchased the property earlier this year and plans to sell and remove a house from the site.

Bank officials hope to begin construction of the new facility in the next 18 months.

A second inning collapse earned the Waverly Juniors their second loss in three games, as Norris LED on held on for a road victory on Sunday.

Leading 1-0 on a first inning unearned run by Josh Crook, the Junior defense buckled in the top of the second, allowing six runs, A trio of errors, four walks and just one hit.

The Waverly Seniors opened the 2003 Legion baseball season with the home field, 8-6 victory over Pleasant Dale-Milford on May 27.

With Cody Nystrom hurling the opening pitches of the season, Pleasant Dale plated three runs off three hits and one error in the top of the first inning. The Waverly bats responded in the third with a pair of runs.

Mike Hix tallied the final run of the inning, rumbling home on an error by the Pleasant Dale catcher.

The teams traded runs in the sixth but Waverly relied on Levi Boldt to seal the win.

10 Years Ago (2013)

Lori Hutchison has earned the Postmaster of the Year award. The Irene Barrett Memorial Award, also known as the Nebraska Postmaster of the Year award, was presented to Hutchison at the Nebraska State Convention of the National Association of Postmasters of the United States (NAPUS) in Grand Island on April 15.

Hutchison is currently postmaster in Ceresco, where she resides. She started working there in 2012, after serving as postmaster in Ashland for three years.

Cody Boellstorff has learned to compete in the hammer throw at Concordia University, and last week, placed eighth at the 2013 NAIA Outdoor Track and Field National Championships held in Marion, Ind.

“The event is not allowed in high school sports,” his dad, Brad said. “He has gotten into it in college and enjoys competing.”

He added that it wasn’t often that a college had a student who competed, and won, in the hammer throw.

Boellstorff, who graduated from Waverly High School in 2012, had a personal best competing in the hammer throw. The throw earned eighth place at the 2013 NAIA Outdoor Track and Field National Championships held in Marion, Indiana. The throw also earned Boellstorff a spot on the NAIA All American list.