LINCOLN – In a tough Mike Peterson/Coach K Memorial Tournament in Lincoln, the Empire Netting and Fence Senior Legion baseball squad finished with a 2-2 record overall. They beat North Platte First National Bank Seniors 10-9 and Anderson Ford Senior Legion 11-5 on June 9 and fell to the Pinnacle Bank Seniors 12-6 and KB Seniors 4-2 on June 8.

On the opening day of the tourney on Thursday, the Seniors started things off with a six-run loss to Lincoln Southwest. They committed five errors in the contest, which resulted in a lopsided defeat.

Waverly was able to put up one run apiece in the second, the fourth, the fifth and the seventh innings. Waverly’s highest scoring inning of the contest was the sixth, where they put up two runs.

With one out in the sixth, a walk, a hit batsman and an error loaded the bases. A hit into a fielder’s choice by Jarrett Ballinger and a single by Owen Carillo to left field drove in two runs and cut the Seniors’ deficit down to one at 6-5.

The Pinnacle Bank Seniors struck back in the bottom half of the inning with six runs of their own to stretch their lead back out and pull off a six-run victory.

Carillo, Ethan Von Busch, Landon Oelke and Ballinger finished with one run batted in.

Picking up the loss on the mound was Kael Lade, who pitched two innings, gave up two earned runs and had one strikeout. Logan Chloupek came on for 3.2 innings gave up three earned runs and had one strikeout and Hunter Thoms went 0.1 innings.

Right after the Lincoln Southwest game, the Empire Netting and Fence Seniors took on the KB Seniors. A strong sixth inning where KB put up four runs propelled them to the win over Waverly.

Empire Netting and Fence put up one run apiece in the third and fifth innings. They scored on a single and sacrifice fly to left field from Drew Koch.

Koch ended up with one hit and two RBIs. Carillo and Thoms both crossed the plate once in the game.

Going all six innings with no earned runs and striking out three batters was Owen Schieffer. Despite taking the loss on the mound, Schieffer only gave up two hits.

On Friday, the Empire Netting and Fence Seniors were able to score a come-from-behind victory over North Platte. They used a seven-run fifth inning to get the win.

Trailing 9-8 in the bottom of the fifth, Garrett Rine singled to third base which scored Ballinger. The next batter, Carrilo, singled to left field and drove in the winning run in McElhose.

Ending up with two hits and four RBIs was Ballinger. Oelke had one hit and two runs batted in. Driving in one run apiece were Carillo, Thoms, Sampson and Rine.

Winning the game was Claycomb, who pitched 3.1 innings, gave up five earned runs and had two strikeouts. Leininger went 1.1 innings and surrendered three earned runs and Schwang went 0.1 innings with no earned runs given up.

Anderson Ford was the final team Waverly met up with on Friday. A five-spot in the in the third inning propelled Empire Netting and Fence to a six-run victory to close out the tourney.

Coming in clutch with four hits and four RBIs was Thoms. Oelke, Ballinger and Schwang each had at least one hit and drove in two runs.

Ballinger started the game and pitched three innings, gave up three earned runs and had four strikeouts. Sampson went one inning, surrendered no earned runs and had two strikeouts and Koch went two innings, gave up no earned runs and set down two batters on strikes.

Earlier in the week on June 6, the Seniors had a home contest against Ashland. In a back-and-forth affair, Waverly fell by a final of 7-6.

Empire Netting and Fence had a chance to tie the game in the bottom of the seventh with the bases loaded, but a fly out to center by Carillo ended that opportunity.

Thoms and Oelke both drove in two runs on at least one hit. Ethan Von Busch didn’t have any hits but had one RBI.

Starting the game and going 3.1 innings with one earned run and four strikeouts was Nate Axmann. Claycomb pitched 2.1 innings in relief and had five strikeouts and Schwang went 1.1 innings with one strikeout.

This week the Seniors took on Seward on the road on June 13. They returned home to take on Springfield on June 14.