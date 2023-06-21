The Waverly Netting and Fence Juniors scored a big win at home over Springfield Post 143 on June 14. Despite four errors, the Juniors were able to hold on for a 7-4 victory.

Trailing 2-0 in the bottom of the second, Netting and Fence struck back with three runs.

The first run was scored by Logan Chloupek, who got home thanks to a triple by Owen Glassburner to left field. That was followed by Glassburner stealing home on a wild pitch and Cameron Dubas scoring on a sac fly to center by Jace Kroger.

With the score tied at three in the bottom of the third, Quade Kment reached base on a double to right field. Chloupek drove him in with a doubled to right field and Glassburner hit a sac fly that made it 5-3.

With the bases loaded in the fourth, Waverly got a sixth run thanks to a walk from Springfield. The last run for Netting and Fence was knocked in by Dubas, who grounded out to the shortstop to drive in Glassburner.

Springfield didn’t get an opportunity to bat in the seventh due to the time clock running out after six innings of play.

Getting one hit and driving in two runs was Glassburner. Earning one hit and driving in one run were Kment, Chloupek, Dubas and Kroger.

Brady Schieffer picked up the win on the mound and went 3.1 innings, gave up one earned run and had five strikeouts. In relief, Trevor Roesler went 2.2 innings, gave up no earned runs and had three strikeouts.

A day earlier, Waverly took on Seward ZKE Storage Juniors on the road. Netting and Fence couldn’t overcome five errors that were committed in a 10-6 loss.

Waverly got off to a good start with three runs in the top of the first. Driving in the runs were Holden Kroese and Chloupek with doubles to left field.

ZKE Storage answered right back by putting up five in the second. They continued to build on their edge with one in the third and three in the fourth.

Netting and Fence started on the comeback trail in the fifth with Connor Gunderson getting a hit to center that drove in Dubas. That was followed up by a sac fly from Kroese and a single by Chloupek to left field that scored two more runs and made it 9-6.

Seward tacked on one more run to their lead in the bottom of the fifth when they were able to drive in a runner from third with a groundout to second base.

Getting one hit and driving in three runs was Kroese, and Chloupek had two hits and two runs batted in.

Glassburner pitched 2.2 innings as the starter with one earned run given up and two strikeouts. Kroger went 2.2 innings in relief, gave up four earned runs and had one strikeout.

The Juniors played at Hickman on June 20 and then are at the Midwest Premiere Tournament in Kansas City, Missouri, on June 21-25. They return to Nebraska to take part in their League Tournament on June 27-29.