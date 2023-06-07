WAHOO – A strong pitching performance from Kaden Christen powered the Wahoo Medicine Man Junior Blues to a 4-0 win over Mount Michael at home on May 30. In the game, Christen pitched seven innings, gave up no earned runs and had eight strikeouts.

All the runs for Wahoo came in the bottom of the sixth inning.

With one out, Sam Marxen singled to the pitcher, which scored Jack Van Slyke. A double by Christen to center/right field drove in two and then Cody Hesser hit a sac fly to left field knocking in Alex Barry, which made it a four-run contest.

Coming up with two hits and two RBIs was Christen. Hesser and Marxen both had at least one hit and one run batted in.

On June 3, the Blues opened up the Lincoln Northeast Tournament with an 11-0 win over Lincoln Southeast. Powering Wahoo was a stellar first where they put 10 runs on the board.

The inning started with Jase Kaminski singling to right field. He would be driven in by Hesser, who groundout out to the shortstop.

Later on in the first with two runners on, Christen singled on a ground ball to left field that knocked in Carson Sabatka.

After that score, the pitching was shaken for the Knights. Five walks and a hit batter increased the Blues’ advantage to 8-0 over Southeast.

Wahoo put up two more runs in the first on a single by Emerson. A pair of errors made by the Knights on the hit drove in Hesser and Sabatka and made it a 10-run contest.

The Blues capped off the scoring in the game in the second when Kaminski doubled to left field, driving in Marxen.

Hesser and Kaminski both had at least one hit and two RBIs. Sabatka, Emerson, Christen and Marxen each had on run batted in.

Pitching three innings with five strikeouts and getting the win was Grady Mayer. Alex Borchers and Kaminski both pitched one inning in relief with three strikeouts and one strikeout recorded, respectively.

In Wahoo’s second game on Saturday against Ayars Junior Legion they were able to earn a 5-3 victory.

After being held scoreless in the first, the Blues came back to score one in both the second and third and then two in the fourth. Late in the game, Wahoo tacked on one run to bring their total up to five.

Hesser, Jack Van Slyke, Borchers, DJ Oehm and Meyer each had one run batted in during the victory.

Starting the game and going 6.2 innings with three earned runs surrendered and nine strikeouts was Marxen. In relief, Barry pitched 0.1 innings and had one strikeout.

In the title game of the tournament, the Blues met up with Bennington Post 266. The Badgers moved to 15-1 on the season with a 9-0 win over Wahoo.

Kaminski, Hesser and Sabatka led the offense for Wahoo. On the mound, Sabatka pitched the first 2.2 innings and gave up six earned runs. Fox came on for 2.1 innings, surrendered two earned runs and had two strikeouts.

The Blues played at Omaha Concordia on June 6 and then Seward on June 7. They will be taking part in the Ashland/Waverly Tournament on June 9-11.