Being from Nebraska, nothing is more important on Saturday afternoons in the fall than Cornhusker football. It’s a tradition for a countless number of fans of the Scarlett and Cream to make the trip to Memorial Stadium and cheer on the home team whether they are taking on a big time school like Ohio State or playing a smaller foe like North Dakota.

Personally growing up, I have my own memories of listening to Husker games on the radio while working with my dad or watching the games on TV with my family at night.

I am also young enough that I don’t remember the rich history of Nebraska football in the past. All my memories have been of the countless struggles they have had over the past two plus decades.

It is no surprise the Huskers have struggled as much as they have with six different coaching changes since 2000.

As Matt Rhule takes over and tries to win big, which is something the last four predecessors have failed to do, he will bring in a new pro style of offense. With that being said, the Huskers will need a quarterback who isn’t afraid to sit back in the pocket and patrol the offense.

Since Rhule’s entrance at Nebraska, the Huskers have already seen the premiere starter from last year in Casey Thompson transfer to Florida Atlantic. Following in his steps was Logan Smothers, who spent three years at Nebraska and left for Jacksonville State.

This leaves the Huskers with four quarterbacks heading in the 2023 season. They are Jeff Sims, Heinrich Haarberg, Chubba Purdy and Jack Woche.

After a solid spring, the top quarterback in this group looks to be Sims. The junior transferred in from Georgia Tech, where he had three seasons of starting experience for the Yellow Jackets.

In 2022, he started seven games and threw for 1,115 yards and five touchdowns before going down with an injury. During last season’s campaign, he also rushed for 288 yards and one score.

During the spring game, Sims completed nine of 13 passes for 139 yards. On top of that, he had 14 yards on the ground and scored once for the White Team, who won the contest 21-7.

From an experience standpoint, Sims looks to be the clear front-runner to get starts in 2023. It also doesn’t hurt that Rhule handpicked him from Georgia Tech because of his familiarity with the style of offense that he wants to instill at Nebraska.

Don’t get me wrong, Sims seems like a good candidate to take over as the starter for the Huskers this season. My only concern is whether he can stay healthy on the field after suffering a foot injury a year ago. Sometimes those types of injuries linger and are very easy to re-aggravate.

Behind Sims, it is a tight race to see who will be the second string signal caller. Heinrich Haarberg and Chubba Purdy have essentially gone back and forth.

Haarberg is a Nebraska native who played his high school ball at Kearney Catholic and was a 2020 Sports Illustrated All-America Candidate. Under the old coaching staff, Haarberg was buried on the depth chart, which resulted in him redshirting for two straight seasons.

This coaching staff seems to like the running ability of Haarberg, who stands at 6-foot-5, 210 pounds. He will have to become a better passer though as seen in the spring game where he completed only two out of nine passes.

Purdy looks to be the third string quarterback by a narrow margin. I agree with this decision, especially since he struggled mightily in two starts against Minnesota and Michigan a year ago.

It didn’t get much better for him in the spring game in 2023 where he completed two of four passes and threw a bad interception.

A dark horse on the roster is Jack Woche who transferred to Nebraska from Ole Miss. The Austin, Texas, native will have four years of eligibility with the Huskers after redshirting with the Rebels in 2022.

Whoever the starter is for Nebraska, they will need to be able to work fast in the pocket. Especially with an offensive line that is yet to prove they can fix the blocking issues they have had the past several seasons.

NU needs a quarterback who doesn’t just make a flashy play here and there but is a true game manager. Somebody who can take the team on a game-winning drive or help keep the offense on the field at the end of games when the Huskers are trying to close things out.