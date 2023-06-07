WAHOO – One of the oldest buildings at the Saunders County Fairgrounds recently got a makeover just in time for this summer’s county fair.

Final touches on the exterior and interior of the building are being done to the Commercial Building, which is located on the northwest end of the fairgrounds.

The Commercial Building was originally a metal building with exposed red roof beams, a garage door on one end and a kitchen at the other. The structure was built in the mid-1970s, according to Gerald Osmera, of the Saunders County Agricultural Society, which is in charge of the fair and fairgrounds.

The remodeling project was sparked in part by the need to find office space for Linne Vavrina, the fair manager. She was hired by the Saunders County Agricultural Society in February 2022 as the first paid fair manager. The ag society created the position because the event had become too much to handle for a board made up of volunteers who have full-time jobs elsewhere.

Since she started, Vavrina has been working from her home in the Cedar Bluffs area, and using office space on the fairgrounds in the Gale Hattan Pavilion. But she did not have a dedicated place of her own where she could spread out her work and leave it overnight.

Soon, she will.

“It will be really nice to have a place where I can lock down and let it lay,” she said.

In her first few months in the position, Vavrina focused on the fair. After the fair, she added management of the fairgrounds to her list of responsibilities. The facilities are rented throughout the year by the public for events, meetings, family gatherings and many more activities.

Now that she will be at the fairgrounds on a daily basis, Vavrina will be there to handle the rental details.

Another reason for the project – which will cost about $450,000 when it is all done, Osmera said – is to bring the Commercial Building back to life.

Osmera said the building was not being used for rentals and had a minimal role in the fair in recent years.

“We just couldn’t get nobody to go into that building,” he said.

As the only building on the fairgrounds that is above the flood plain and has never been flooded, the Commercial Building was also the best choice for a do-over, Osmera said.

Work started on the project last October. The interior was completely transformed from what looked something like a garage to a professional office space and attractive rental facility.

The kitchen and bathrooms were removed entirely and replaced at the south end of the building. The spacious kitchen has two windows to the main room and modern appliances.

Vavrina’s office and a conference room were created at the other end. The 40x24-foot conference room, which will also be available for rent, has a separate entrance. Adjustable tables can accommodate several different configurations. The high-tech space is outfitted with a projector and motorized 12-foot screen, conference phone system and overhead speaker system.

Vavrina said the furniture will be installed on June 23, after which she will move in.

The open area between the kitchen and the office and conference room will hold multiple tables for gatherings. During an open house in early May for fair sponsors and ag society members, six tables were set up with six chairs each, and only a fraction of the room was used.

The entrance to the Commercial Building went from a simple metal door on the south side and garage door on the north to a covered main entrance on the east side of the structure. A concrete patio extends from the building to provide plenty of room if guests want to go outside. Landscaping finishes off the renovations around the entrance.

The ag society is eager to let the public use the newly renovated facility, but the organization chose to wait until after the county fair is over to allow rentals. The fair runs July 23-30.

During the fair, the Commercial Building will house the quilt exhibit, which it did last year. With the new kitchen, Jim Simons will move his food stand from the 4-H Building to the Commercial Building, Vavrina said. The Saunders County Dairy Women will occupy the kitchen in the 4-H Building to sell their ice cream and treats.

The ag society is contemplating renaming the building after its makeover. Vavrina said the item was on the agenda for the organization’s June 14 meeting.

A ribbon cutting ceremony has been planned with the Wahoo Chamber of Commerce at 9 a.m. on Thursday, June 29.