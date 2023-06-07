WAVERLY – It was a solid week for the Empire Netting and Fence Juniors on the baseball diamond as they earned a pair of shutouts on May 30 and 31. They knocked off Post 8 Modern Real Estate 10-0 at home on Tuesday and defeated Kelly Ryan Pride Post 1 3-0 on the road on Wednesday.

Against Modern Real Estate, the Netting and Fence Juniors put up one run in both the second and third innings. The first run was scored on a single to left field by Quinn Kment and then Connor Schere hit a sac fly to center that knocked in Owen Glassburner.

It remained a two-run game up until the fifth when three errors and a single tacked on five more runs for Waverly to make it 7-0. A triple from Glassburner to left field scored three runs and ended the contest via run rule.

Finishing with two hits and three RBIs was Gassburner. Schere, Kment, Brady Schieffer and Crew Verkamp all ended up with one run batted in.

Glassburner started the game and pitched five innings, gave up no earned runs and struck out three batters.

The next day, the Netting and Fence Juniors traveled to take on Kelly Ryan Pride. It was a scoreless contest up until the fourth when Waverly scored two runs.

With the bases loaded and two outs in the inning, the Netting and Fence Juniors got a single from Connor Gunderson to center field. This drove in Glassburner and Schere.

In the top of the seventh, Kelly Ryan put two runners on with a pair of walks. Later on in the inning, a wild pitch that got by the catcher scored Zach McElhose.

Coming up with two hits and two RBIs in the victory was Gunderson.

Starting the game and pitching five innings with no earned runs given up and three strikeouts was Holden Kroese. In relief, Kment went two innings, gave up no earned runs and struck out two batters.

The Netting and Fence Juniors took on Ashland at home on June 6. They co-host a tournament with Ashland June 8-10.