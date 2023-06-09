LINCOLN – Matt Hansen, Lancaster County Clerk, announced his office will begin accepting 2023 property valuation protests through June 30. Protests filed or postmarked after June 30 will not be accepted, per the deadline in state law.

Protests can be filed online, by mail, or in person following the instructions found at lancaster.ne.gov/propertyprotest. Protest forms are also available by contacting the County Clerk’s Office at protest@lancaster.ne.gov or 402-441-8724. There is no fee to file a property valuation protest.

Those wishing to file a property protest are required to use the standardized protest form. A separate form must be filed for each property being protested. The following information is required: (1) property identification number; (2) requested valuation amount; (3) reason(s) for the requested change in valuation amount; and (4) the filer’s signature. Omission of any of these items may cause the protest to be dismissed. Supporting documentation can also be submitted with valuation protests.

The Lancaster County Board of Equalization has contracted with a third party to coordinate referees who will hold hearings with protest filers and make valuation recommendations. Referees are real estate experts familiar with property in Lincoln and Lancaster County. Filers may choose to discuss their protest with a referee by phone or in person at hearings held from mid-June through mid-July.

“We’re encouraging anyone interested in protesting to submit their paperwork as soon as they’re ready in early June. That gives filers the most opportunities to schedule hearings and provide any additional information that may be needed,” said Hansen.

Following the review of all information submitted, valuation recommendations will be presented to the Board of Equalization for final action on Aug. 10. Filers will receive written notice of final valuation decisions in mid-August.