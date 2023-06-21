YUTAN — The Yutan Senior Legions Baseball Team battled to a 6-6 stalemate when they took on Elmwood-Murdock-Nehawka on June 16 at home. This tie was a result of rain and lightning that hit the area in the sixth inning.

In the bottom of the first, the Chieftains were able to put two runners on with no outs thanks to a pair of singles from Braxton Wentworth and Zach Kennedy. Two batters later, Casey Stevens hit a hard ground ball that drove in the first run.

Yutan got two more runs with a double to center by Gage Kennedy. The inning was closed out with Kennedy stealing home from third to increase the Chieftain’s edge to 4-0.

Tyler Keiser was walked to start the bottom of the second. He used his speed to motor around the bases and get home with a double to right field by Wentworth.

With the score tied at 5-5 in the bottom of the fifth, Zach Kennedy reached base on an error and then Caleb Daniell singled to center. A groundout by Stevens to first base scored Kennedy and put Yutan in front 6-5.

In the top of the sixth, EMN rallied with two outs to tie the game. They did it by getting a baserunner on with an error and then doubling to left field.

Weather struck in the Chieftain’s turn at-bat in the bottom of the sixth. With two outs and Wentworth at the plate, the game was called.

Ending up with one hit and two RBIs was Gage Kennedy. Also getting at least one hit and driving in two runs were Stevens and Wentworth.

Pitching 4.2 innings, giving up three earned runs and striking out four batters was Daniell. Wentworth went 1.1 innings in relief and had one strikeout.

Two days earlier, Yutan fell to a tough Plattsmouth squad 9-0. The Chieftains were limited to three hits and committed one error.

A majority of the runs scored by the Blue Devils came in the top of the fourth when they put up six. They also scored one run in the fifth and then two runs in the seventh.

Sam Petersen had two hits and Daniell picked up one.

Giving up six earned runs with six strikeouts as the starter was Kennedy. Nash Daniell surrendered one run and Scheuler gave up two earned runs.

Yutan played at Lincoln Lutheran on June 20 and then travel to take on Plattsmouth at 1:30 p.m. on June 25.