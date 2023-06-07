CEDAR BLUFFS – What started out as a one-day family event has blossomed into three days of fun in Cedar Bluffs.

Jeff Beckman said the community celebration — which will be held this year June 9-11 — began a few years ago with some family activities on a Sunday afternoon. Now, there are three days of scheduled events that span from Friday to Sunday.

Beckman is with the Cedar Bluffs Education Foundation, the organization that puts Cedar Days together.

It’s not often that an organization whose goal is to provide funds for supplemental educational resources for the local school district will be in charge of the annual summer festivities.

Beckman said because Cedar Bluffs is so small (615 at the 2020 US Census), there aren’t many organizations in the community.

“So the foundation takes the lead in organizing the event,” he said.

Beckman has been with the foundation for six years, and in charge of Cedar Days for as many years.

Cedar Days will begin Friday night with a 12U baseball game at the ball fields followed by a showing of the classic American baseball movie “Field of Dreams.” During the game and the movie, there will be food trucks at the ball fields, Beckman said.

Saturday will be time for getting together with old friends. The day starts with the Cedar Bluffs Alumni Association Golf Tournament. After a day of golf, former classmates from Cedar Bluffs Public Schools will have a chance to catch up during the Alumni Dinner at the American Legion.

The Alumni Dinner was originally held on a different weekend of the year, but after the COVID-19 pandemic, the association asked if it could take place during Cedar Days. Beckman said the foundation was happy to carry on the tradition.

You don’t have to be a graduate of CBHS to attend the street dance on Saturday night. Four on the Floor will be playing on Main Street starting at 8 p.m.

“It’s right in the heart of Cedar Bluffs,” Beckman said.

Beckman said about 200 people attended last year’s street dance, which also has a beer garden.

Sunday is the highlight of Cedar Days, featuring the parade at 1 p.m.

This is the third year for the Cedar Days Parade, Beckman said.

“It was small the first year and it’s grown just a little bit every year,” he said.

Local businesses, classic car owners and just about anyone else who wants to drive or walk in the parade is welcome, Beckman said.

“Whatever you want to put in the parade, you’re welcome to come,” he added.

New this year is a $100 prize for the best parade entry, as decided by a panel of judges whose identities remain secret.

Games will be played throughout Cedar Bluffs on Sunday afternoon’s Family Fun Day. At the village park, the giant slip-n-slide is a popular way for youngsters to cool off on a hot afternoon.

The inflatable games and bounce house will also make a return visit at the park, but will be joined for the first time by carnival games sponsored by the Cedar Bluffs PTO.

“It’s something we haven’t done in the past,” Beckman said.

There will also be food trucks on site.

For some great home-cooking, head to the American Legion parking lot, where the best local barbecue masters will be competing for prizes in the BBQ Rib Throwdown.

Jeremy Pleskac, a member of the education foundation and avid grill master, is in charge of the contest. The smoke will start to roll through Cedar Bluffs about 8 a.m. as the barbecuers get ready to serve by lunchtime.

Last year was the debut of the contest, Pleskac said, which was intended to pass time before the parade began. They kept things small to “test the waters,” he said. There were three teams with six total competitors who created their rib dishes at the fire hall.

Pleskac said they have doubled the number of entries this year, and as a result, opted to move the contest to the Legion parking lot. There, the public will also get to sample the ribs and vote on their favorite, who will earn a $50 prize.

Nearly 60 racks of ribs, donated by the Nebraska Pork Board, will be flavored in imaginative ways by the two-person teams.

A panel of three judges will determine the winner. The judges are Jay Nitz, a Cedar Bluffs native, auctioneer and president of Jack Nitz and Associates; Dennis Row, who also judged last year’s competition and Mykhail Kuhns, a popular former employee of Cedar Bluffs Public Schools.

The prizes are $200 for first, $100 for second and $50 for third, provided by Red Zone of Colon. An additional prize for the top entry will be a Blackstone griddle, Pleskac said.