WAVERLY – Another athlete will be added to the Waverly Athletic Wall of Fame after recent graduate Owen Carrillo was selected as a Class B All-State member in baseball by the Lincoln Journal Star. This comes on the heels of a fantastic senior season where he helped lead the Vikings to a District final and nearly a state tournament berth.

Carrillo finished with a .415 batting average. In total, he had 82 at-bats on the season and in those at-bats, he had 34 hits.

On top of having 11 RBIs, he also swiped 22 bases. In the field, Carrillo caught all 33 balls hit at him in the outfield which gave him a 1.000 fielding percentage for the season.

Class B Honorable Mention selections for Waverly were Hunter Thoms, Drew Koch, Brennan Miller and Bruin Sampson.

Thoms made the list by batting .365 on the season with 16 RBIs. He also stole 31 bases and had a .737 fielding percentage.

In 89 plate appearances, Koch ended up with a .346 batting average and 22 RBIs. In the field, the sophomore had 150 putouts and a .987 fielding percentage.

Coming through with a .250 batting average and nine RBIs was Miller. In eight appearances on the mound, he compiled a 2-2 record, had 42 strikeouts and a 3.38 earned run average.

Sampson was one of the top pitchers for Waverly on the year with a 4.05 ERA, a 2-3 record and 45 strikeouts. He also had six RBIs, two doubles and a .333 batting average.

This was a huge accomplishment for the Vikings to have so many athletes earn these high honors. Especially with the tough schedule that Waverly plays against lots of Class A opponents.

“We had our ups and downs and we battled,” Waverly Head Coach Luke Tewes said. “We play a really hard schedule and a lot of Class A teams. I always tell people that sometimes it’s difficult to know what you have until you get here because you are facing a lot of different competition.”

For Raymond Central, Coby Den Hartog and Kyle Peterson picked up Class C All-State Honorable Mention Honors after nearly leading the Mustangs to the Class C State Baseball Tournament.

Den Hartog was the top pitcher for Raymond Central with a 4.91 ERA, 26 strikeouts and a 3-1 record overall. At the plate, the senior finished with a .375 batting average and 18 RBIs.

Peterson ended up with a .486 batting average, 25 RBIs, eight doubles and three triples. He also had 21 stolen bases and had a perfect 1.000 fielding percentage in the outfield.