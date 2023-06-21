Heading into his junior year of high school, Conor Booth of Bishop Neumann is already making some noise on the gridiron by getting his first Division I offer from Nebraska. He announced the news on social media this past week.

The First Team All-Area Selection for Football in 2022 shared the news just days after Bishop Neumann competed in a team camp at the University of Nebraska.

This past season, Booth was a workhorse rushing for 964 yards on 72 carries. This averaged out to 13.4 yards per carry and 96.4 yards per game.

One out of every four touches for the Cavaliers fullback resulted in him getting in the end zone.

On top of everything Booth did running the ball, he was also Neumann’s punter. On 10 punts he netted 400 yards and had an average of 40 yards per punt. His long for the season ended up at 53 yards.

Booth’s performance was one of the main reasons that the Cavaliers went 8-1 in the regular season, were district champions and got a first round home game in the Class C-2 Football Playoffs.