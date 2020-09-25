 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Community Calendar
0 comments

Community Calendar

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Saturday, Sept. 26

AA meeting, 8 p.m., St. James Catholic Church, Mead.

AA Meeting, 8 p.m., Ceresco Community Hall, Ceresco.

Sunday, Sept. 27

Ashland Amateur Radio Club, 7 p.m., Breadeaux Pizza, Ashland.

Monday, Sept. 28

Food Bank of Lincoln, 12 p.m. to 1 p.m., National Guard Armory, Wahoo.

Monday Night Knitters, 7 to 8 p.m., Wahoo Public Library, Wahoo.

Catholic Daughters, 6:30 p.m. Mass, 7 p.m. Meeting St. Wenceslaus Church Basement, Wahoo.

Tuesday, Sept. 29

AA meeting, 8:30 a.m., First United Methodist Church, Wahoo.

Saunders County Supervisors meeting, 9 a.m., Saunders County Courthouse, Wahoo.

Wahoo Birding Club, 7 p.m., Wahoo Public Library, Wahoo.

AA meeting, 8 p.m., Centennial Apartments, Prague.

Wednesday, Sept. 30

Ashland Radio Club Radio Net, 8 p.m., talk-in/repeater frequency 145.310.

Step-by-Step Al-anon, 7 p.m., basement meeting room, Wahoo Public Library.

Fall Harvest Dinner To Go Meal, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., Weston Legion Hall, Weston.

Hamburger Night, 6 to 8 p.m., Eagles Club, Wahoo.

Thursday, Oct. 1

AA meeting, 7 p.m., Bethlehem Lutheran Church, Wahoo.

Wahoo Planning Commission meeting, 7 p.m., City Hall, Wahoo.

Saturday, Oct. 3

Wahoo Coin Club 7:30 p.m., Saunders County Museum, Wahoo.

AA meeting, 8 p.m., St. James Catholic Church, Mead.

AA Meeting, 8 p.m., Ceresco Community Hall, Ceresco.

Monday, Oct. 5

County Planning Commission meeting, 7 p.m., Saunders County Courthouse, Wahoo.

Malmo Village Board meeting, 7 p.m., Fire Hall, Malmo.

Weston Village Board meeting, 7 p.m., Town Hall, Weston.

Monday Night Knitters, 7 to 8 p.m., Wahoo Public Library, Wahoo.

Tuesday, Oct. 6

AA meeting, 8:30 a.m., First United Methodist Church, Wahoo.

Saunders County Supervisors meeting, 9 a.m., Saunders County Courthouse, Wahoo.

AA meeting, 8 p.m., Centennial Apartments, Prague.

Wahoo American Legion meeting, 7 p.m., Vet’s Club, Wahoo.

Lodge 59 meeting, 7:30 p.m., Masonic Lodge, Wahoo.

Child Care Providers meeting, 7:30 p.m. Union Bank Community Room, Wahoo.

Wednesday, Oct. 7

Kiwanis meeting, 7 a.m. Good Friends Café, Wahoo.

Healing Hands Support Group, 7 p.m., Union Bank Community Room, Wahoo.

Ashland Radio Club Radio Net, 8 p.m., talk-in/repeater frequency 145.310.

Step-by-Step Al-anon, 7 p.m., basement meeting room, Wahoo Public Library.

Hamburger Night, 6 to 8 p.m., Eagles Club, Wahoo.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics