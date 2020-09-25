Community Calendar

Saturday, Sept. 26
AA meeting, 8 p.m., St. James Catholic Church, Mead.
AA Meeting, 8 p.m., Ceresco Community Hall, Ceresco.
Sunday, Sept. 27
Ashland Amateur Radio Club, 7 p.m., Breadeaux Pizza, Ashland.
Monday, Sept. 28
Food Bank of Lincoln, 12 p.m. to 1 p.m., National Guard Armory, Wahoo.
Monday Night Knitters, 7 to 8 p.m., Wahoo Public Library, Wahoo.
Catholic Daughters, 6:30 p.m. Mass, 7 p.m. Meeting St. Wenceslaus Church Basement, Wahoo.
Tuesday, Sept. 29
AA meeting, 8:30 a.m., First United Methodist Church, Wahoo.
Saunders County Supervisors meeting, 9 a.m., Saunders County Courthouse, Wahoo.
Wahoo Birding Club, 7 p.m., Wahoo Public Library, Wahoo.
AA meeting, 8 p.m., Centennial Apartments, Prague.
Wednesday, Sept. 30
Ashland Radio Club Radio Net, 8 p.m., talk-in/repeater frequency 145.310.
Step-by-Step Al-anon, 7 p.m., basement meeting room, Wahoo Public Library.
Fall Harvest Dinner To Go Meal, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., Weston Legion Hall, Weston.
Hamburger Night, 6 to 8 p.m., Eagles Club, Wahoo.
Thursday, Oct. 1
AA meeting, 7 p.m., Bethlehem Lutheran Church, Wahoo.
Wahoo Planning Commission meeting, 7 p.m., City Hall, Wahoo.
Saturday, Oct. 3
Wahoo Coin Club 7:30 p.m., Saunders County Museum, Wahoo.
AA meeting, 8 p.m., St. James Catholic Church, Mead.
AA Meeting, 8 p.m., Ceresco Community Hall, Ceresco.
Monday, Oct. 5
County Planning Commission meeting, 7 p.m., Saunders County Courthouse, Wahoo.
Malmo Village Board meeting, 7 p.m., Fire Hall, Malmo.
Weston Village Board meeting, 7 p.m., Town Hall, Weston.
Monday Night Knitters, 7 to 8 p.m., Wahoo Public Library, Wahoo.
Tuesday, Oct. 6
AA meeting, 8:30 a.m., First United Methodist Church, Wahoo.
Saunders County Supervisors meeting, 9 a.m., Saunders County Courthouse, Wahoo.
AA meeting, 8 p.m., Centennial Apartments, Prague.
Wahoo American Legion meeting, 7 p.m., Vet’s Club, Wahoo.
Lodge 59 meeting, 7:30 p.m., Masonic Lodge, Wahoo.
Child Care Providers meeting, 7:30 p.m. Union Bank Community Room, Wahoo.
Wednesday, Oct. 7
Kiwanis meeting, 7 a.m. Good Friends Café, Wahoo.
Healing Hands Support Group, 7 p.m., Union Bank Community Room, Wahoo.
Ashland Radio Club Radio Net, 8 p.m., talk-in/repeater frequency 145.310.
Step-by-Step Al-anon, 7 p.m., basement meeting room, Wahoo Public Library.
Hamburger Night, 6 to 8 p.m., Eagles Club, Wahoo.
