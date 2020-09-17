 Skip to main content
Community Calendar
Thursday, Sept. 17

AA meeting, 7 p.m., Bethle-hem Lutheran Church, Wahoo.

Friday, Sept. 18

Krazy Quilters, 1:30 p.m., Bethlehem Lutheran Church, Wahoo.

Saturday, Sept. 19

Wahoo Masons Pancake Breakfast, 9 a.m., Masonic Lodge, Wahoo.

Wahoo Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., First United Methodist Church, Wahoo.

AA meeting, 8 p.m., St. James Catholic Church, Mead.

AA Meeting, 8 p.m., Ceresco Community Hall, Ceresco.

Sunday, Sept. 20

St. John’s Annual Fall Bazaar, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., St. John’s Catholic Church, Weston.

Monday, Sept. 21

WIC Clinic, 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., Bethlehem Lutheran Church, Wahoo.

Wahoo School Board Meeting, 6 p.m., Wahoo high School Media Center, Wahoo.

Brainard Village Board meeting, 7 p.m., Village Hall, Brainard.

Ceresco American Legion Post 244 meeting, 7:30 p.m., American Legion Hall, Ceresco.

Monday Night Knitters, 7 to 8 p.m., Wahoo Public Library, Wahoo.

Tuesday, Sept. 22

AA meeting, 8:30 a.m., First United Methodist Church, Wahoo.

Saunders County Supervisors meeting, 9 a.m., Saunders County Courthouse, Wahoo.

Saunders Medical Center Board meeting, 4:30 p.m., Saunders Medical Center, Wahoo.

AA meeting, 8 p.m., Centennial Apartments, Prague.

Wednesday, Sept. 23

Kiwanis meeting 12 p.m., Library, Wahoo.

Ashland Radio Club Radio Net, 8 p.m., talk-in/repeater frequency 145.310.

Step-by-Step Al-anon, 7 p.m., basement meeting room, Wahoo Public Library.

Hamburger Night, 6 to 8 p.m., Eagles Club, Wahoo.

Thursday, Sept. 24

AA meeting, 7 p.m., Bethle-hem Lutheran Church, Wahoo.

Weight Group, 5 p.m. weigh in, 5:15 p.m. to 5:45 p.m. meeting, Region V, Wahoo.

Wahoo City Council meeting, 7 p.m., City Hall, Wahoo.

Saturday, Sept. 26

AA meeting, 8 p.m., St. James Catholic Church, Mead.

AA Meeting, 8 p.m., Ceresco Community Hall, Ceresco.

Sunday, Sept. 27

Ashland Amateur Radio Club, 7 p.m., Breadeaux Pizza, Ashland.

Monday, Sept. 28

Food Bank of Lincoln, 12 p.m. to 1 p.m., National Guard Armory, Wahoo.

Monday Night Knitters, 7 to 8 p.m., Wahoo Public Library, Wahoo.

Catholic Daughters, 6:30 p.m. Mass, 7 p.m. Meeting St. Wenceslaus Church Basement, Wahoo.

Tuesday, Sept. 29

AA meeting, 8:30 a.m., First United Methodist Church, Wahoo.

Saunders County Supervisors meeting, 9 a.m., Saunders County Courthouse, Wahoo.

Wahoo Birding Club, 7 p.m., Wahoo Public Library, Wahoo.

AA meeting, 8 p.m., Centennial Apartments, Prague.

Wednesday, Sept. 30

Ashland Radio Club Radio Net, 8 p.m., talk-in/repeater frequency 145.310.

Step-by-Step Al-anon, 7 p.m., basement meeting room, Wahoo Public Library.

Hamburger Night, 6 to 8 p.m., Eagles Club, Wahoo.

Thursday, Oct. 1

AA meeting, 7 p.m., Bethle-hem Lutheran Church, Wahoo.

Wahoo Planning Commission meeting, 7 p.m., City Hall, Wahoo.

Saturday, Oct. 3

Wahoo Coin Club 7:30 p.m., Saunders County Museum, Wahoo.

AA meeting, 8 p.m., St. James Catholic Church, Mead.

AA Meeting, 8 p.m., Ceresco Community Hall, Ceresco.

