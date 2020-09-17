Community Calendar

Thursday, Sept. 17
AA meeting, 7 p.m., Bethle-hem Lutheran Church, Wahoo.
Friday, Sept. 18
Krazy Quilters, 1:30 p.m., Bethlehem Lutheran Church, Wahoo.
Saturday, Sept. 19
Wahoo Masons Pancake Breakfast, 9 a.m., Masonic Lodge, Wahoo.
Wahoo Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., First United Methodist Church, Wahoo.
AA meeting, 8 p.m., St. James Catholic Church, Mead.
AA Meeting, 8 p.m., Ceresco Community Hall, Ceresco.
Sunday, Sept. 20
St. John’s Annual Fall Bazaar, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., St. John’s Catholic Church, Weston.
Monday, Sept. 21
WIC Clinic, 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., Bethlehem Lutheran Church, Wahoo.
Wahoo School Board Meeting, 6 p.m., Wahoo high School Media Center, Wahoo.
Brainard Village Board meeting, 7 p.m., Village Hall, Brainard.
Ceresco American Legion Post 244 meeting, 7:30 p.m., American Legion Hall, Ceresco.
Monday Night Knitters, 7 to 8 p.m., Wahoo Public Library, Wahoo.
Tuesday, Sept. 22
AA meeting, 8:30 a.m., First United Methodist Church, Wahoo.
Saunders County Supervisors meeting, 9 a.m., Saunders County Courthouse, Wahoo.
Saunders Medical Center Board meeting, 4:30 p.m., Saunders Medical Center, Wahoo.
AA meeting, 8 p.m., Centennial Apartments, Prague.
Wednesday, Sept. 23
Kiwanis meeting 12 p.m., Library, Wahoo.
Ashland Radio Club Radio Net, 8 p.m., talk-in/repeater frequency 145.310.
Step-by-Step Al-anon, 7 p.m., basement meeting room, Wahoo Public Library.
Hamburger Night, 6 to 8 p.m., Eagles Club, Wahoo.
Thursday, Sept. 24
AA meeting, 7 p.m., Bethle-hem Lutheran Church, Wahoo.
Weight Group, 5 p.m. weigh in, 5:15 p.m. to 5:45 p.m. meeting, Region V, Wahoo.
Wahoo City Council meeting, 7 p.m., City Hall, Wahoo.
Saturday, Sept. 26
AA meeting, 8 p.m., St. James Catholic Church, Mead.
AA Meeting, 8 p.m., Ceresco Community Hall, Ceresco.
Sunday, Sept. 27
Ashland Amateur Radio Club, 7 p.m., Breadeaux Pizza, Ashland.
Monday, Sept. 28
Food Bank of Lincoln, 12 p.m. to 1 p.m., National Guard Armory, Wahoo.
Monday Night Knitters, 7 to 8 p.m., Wahoo Public Library, Wahoo.
Catholic Daughters, 6:30 p.m. Mass, 7 p.m. Meeting St. Wenceslaus Church Basement, Wahoo.
Tuesday, Sept. 29
AA meeting, 8:30 a.m., First United Methodist Church, Wahoo.
Saunders County Supervisors meeting, 9 a.m., Saunders County Courthouse, Wahoo.
Wahoo Birding Club, 7 p.m., Wahoo Public Library, Wahoo.
AA meeting, 8 p.m., Centennial Apartments, Prague.
Wednesday, Sept. 30
Ashland Radio Club Radio Net, 8 p.m., talk-in/repeater frequency 145.310.
Step-by-Step Al-anon, 7 p.m., basement meeting room, Wahoo Public Library.
Hamburger Night, 6 to 8 p.m., Eagles Club, Wahoo.
Thursday, Oct. 1
AA meeting, 7 p.m., Bethle-hem Lutheran Church, Wahoo.
Wahoo Planning Commission meeting, 7 p.m., City Hall, Wahoo.
Saturday, Oct. 3
Wahoo Coin Club 7:30 p.m., Saunders County Museum, Wahoo.
AA meeting, 8 p.m., St. James Catholic Church, Mead.
AA Meeting, 8 p.m., Ceresco Community Hall, Ceresco.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!