Community Calendar
Thursday, Dec. 10

Weight Group, 5 p.m. to 5:15 p.m. weigh in, 5:15 p.m. to 5:45 p.m., meeting, Region V, Wahoo.

Wahoo City Council Meeting, 7 p.m. City Hall, Wahoo.

Prague Village Board meeting, 7:30 p.m., Village Hall, Prague.

AA meeting, 7 p.m., Bethlehem Lutheran Church, Wahoo.

Friday, Dec. 11

Krazy Quilters, 1:30 p.m., Bethlehem Lutheran Church, Wahoo.

Saturday, Dec. 12

VFW Auxiliary meeting, 9 a.m., Saunders County Museum, Wahoo.

Stitching Smiles, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, Wahoo.

Monday, Dec. 14

Monday Night Knitters, 7 to 8 p.m., Wahoo Public Library, Wahoo.

Wahoo Public School Board meeting, 6 p.m., Wahoo High School Media Center, Wahoo.

Brainard Village Board meeting, 7 p.m., Village Hall, Brainard.

Ceresco American Legion Post 244 meeting, 7:30 p.m., American Legion Hall, Ceresco.

Tuesday, Dec. 15

AA meeting, 8:30 a.m., First United Methodist Church, Wahoo.

Saunders County Supervisors meeting, 9 a.m., Saunders County Courthouse, Wahoo.

Ceresco Village Board meeting, 6 p.m., Village Hall, Ceresco.

Yutan City Council meeting, 7 p.m., City Hall, Yutan.

Ithaca Village Board meeting, 7:30 p.m., Village Office, Ithaca.

AA meeting, 8 p.m., Centennial Apartments, Prague.

Wednesday, Dec. 16

Kiwanis meeting 7 a.m., Good Friends Café, Wahoo.

Hamburger Night, 6 to 8 p.m., Eagles Club, Wahoo.

Wahoo Board of Public Works meeting 7 p.m., City Hall, Wahoo.

Step-by-Step Al-anon, 7 p.m., basement meeting room, Wahoo Public library.

Ashland Radio Club Radio Net, 8 p.m., talk-in/repeater frequency 145.310.

