Community Calendar

Thursday, Dec. 10
Weight Group, 5 p.m. to 5:15 p.m. weigh in, 5:15 p.m. to 5:45 p.m., meeting, Region V, Wahoo.
Wahoo City Council Meeting, 7 p.m. City Hall, Wahoo.
Prague Village Board meeting, 7:30 p.m., Village Hall, Prague.
AA meeting, 7 p.m., Bethlehem Lutheran Church, Wahoo.
Friday, Dec. 11
Krazy Quilters, 1:30 p.m., Bethlehem Lutheran Church, Wahoo.
Saturday, Dec. 12
VFW Auxiliary meeting, 9 a.m., Saunders County Museum, Wahoo.
Stitching Smiles, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, Wahoo.
Monday, Dec. 14
Monday Night Knitters, 7 to 8 p.m., Wahoo Public Library, Wahoo.
Wahoo Public School Board meeting, 6 p.m., Wahoo High School Media Center, Wahoo.
Brainard Village Board meeting, 7 p.m., Village Hall, Brainard.
Ceresco American Legion Post 244 meeting, 7:30 p.m., American Legion Hall, Ceresco.
Tuesday, Dec. 15
AA meeting, 8:30 a.m., First United Methodist Church, Wahoo.
Saunders County Supervisors meeting, 9 a.m., Saunders County Courthouse, Wahoo.
Ceresco Village Board meeting, 6 p.m., Village Hall, Ceresco.
Yutan City Council meeting, 7 p.m., City Hall, Yutan.
Ithaca Village Board meeting, 7:30 p.m., Village Office, Ithaca.
AA meeting, 8 p.m., Centennial Apartments, Prague.
Wednesday, Dec. 16
Kiwanis meeting 7 a.m., Good Friends Café, Wahoo.
Hamburger Night, 6 to 8 p.m., Eagles Club, Wahoo.
Wahoo Board of Public Works meeting 7 p.m., City Hall, Wahoo.
Step-by-Step Al-anon, 7 p.m., basement meeting room, Wahoo Public library.
Ashland Radio Club Radio Net, 8 p.m., talk-in/repeater frequency 145.310.
