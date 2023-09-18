Community Calendar

Please inform the Wahoo Newspaper about upcoming events by calling 402-443-4162 or emailing news@wahoonewspaper.com
Thursday, Sept. 21
Valparaiso Library, Senior Day Event at 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
Story Time, 10 a.m., Ceresco Community Library, Ceresco
Story Time, 10:30 a.m., Wahoo Public Library, Wahoo
Yutan Public Library, open 5 to 8 p.m.
Discussion and dessert book club, Yutan Public Library, 6:30 p.m.
Sit ‘n Stitch Group, 6 p.m., Yutan Public Library, Yutan
AA meeting, 7 p.m., First United Methodist Church, Wahoo
Adult DIY Craft Night, 7 to 8 p.m., Yutan Public Library
People are also reading…
Friday, Sept. 22
Yutan Public Library, Closed
AA meeting, 7 p.m., First United Methodist Church, Wahoo
Saturday, Sept. 23
AA meeting, 8 p.m., St. James Catholic Church, Mead
Sunday, Sept. 24
AA meeting, 8 p.m., Fire Hall, Ceresco
Monday, Sept. 25
Nebraska Strong Recovery Project Support Group, 9 a.m., Wahoo Public Library, Wahoo
Coffee Time, 10 a.m., Yutan Public Library, Yutan
Story Time, 10:30 a.m., Wahoo Public Library, Wahoo
Diabetes Education meeting, 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., SMC, Wahoo
Catholic Daughters, 6:30 p.m. Mass, 7 p.m. Meeting, St. Wenceslaus Church Basement, Wahoo
FOE 2971 meeting, 7 p.m., Eagles Club, Wahoo
AA meeting, 7 p.m., Presbyterian Church, Cedar Bluffs
Monday Night Knitters, 7 to 8 p.m., Wahoo Public Library, Wahoo
Tuesday, Sept. 26
AA meeting, 8:30 a.m., First Methodist Church, Wahoo
Saunders County Supervisors meeting, 9 a.m., Saunders County Courthouse, Wahoo
Toddler Time, 10 a.m., Yutan Public Library, Yutan
Coffee Time, 10 a.m., Mead Public Library, Mead
Wahoo Lions Club, 12 p.m. Wahoo Public Library. Saunders Medical Center Board meeting, 4:30 p.m. Saunders Medical Center, Wahoo
Wahoo Birding Club, 7 p.m., Wahoo Public Library, Wahoo
Wahoo City Council meeting, 7 p.m., City Hall, Wahoo
AA meeting, 8 p.m., Centennial Apartments, Prague
Wednesday, Sept. 27
Story Time, 10:30 a.m., Wahoo Public Library, Wahoo
Kiwanis meeting, 12 p.m., Library, Wahoo
Scavenger Hunt for Kids, 330 to 8 p.m., Mead Public Library
Adult DIY night, 6 to 8 p.m., Mead Public Library
Yutan Public Library, open 5 to 8 p.m.
Hamburger Night, 6 to 8 p.m., Eagles Club, Wahoo
St. John’s bingo, Parish hall Prague, Dinner, 7 p.m.; Bingo, 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday Night Live, 6 to 7:30 p.m., First United Methodist Church, Wahoo
Oasis, 6:30 p.m., First United Methodist Church, Wahoo
Step-by-Step Al-anon, 7 p.m., Wahoo Public Library, Wahoo
AA and Al-Anon, 8 p.m., United Methodist Church, Valparaiso
Thursday, Sept. 28
Story Time, 10 a.m., Ceresco Community Library, Ceresco
Kids Movie Morning, Rated PG, 10 a.m., MeadPublic Library
Story Time, 10:30 a.m., Wahoo Public Library, Wahoo
Sit ‘n Stitch Group, 6 p.m., Yutan Public Library, Yutan
Weight Group, 5 p.m. to 5:15 p.m. weigh in, 5:15 p.m. to 5:45 p.m. meeting, Region V, Wahoo
Adult Craft Night, Yutan Public Library, 6 to 8 p.m. AA meeting, 7 p.m., First United Methodist Church, Wahoo
Friday, Sept. 29
AA meeting, 7 p.m., First United Methodist Church, Wahoo
Saturday, Sept. 30
AA meeting, 8 p.m., St. James Catholic Church, Mead
AA meeting, 7 p.m., South Haven Chapel, Wahoo
Story Time, 10 a.m., Ceresco Community Library, Ceresco
Story Time, 10:30 a.m., Wahoo Public Library, Wahoo
Sit ‘n Stitch Group, 6 p.m., Yutan Public Library, Yutan
AA meeting, 7 p.m., First United Methodist Church, Wahoo
Sunday, Oct. 1
AA meeting, 8 p.m., Fire Hall, Ceresco
Monday, Oct. 2
Nebraska Strong Recovery Project Support Group, 9 a.m., Wahoo Public Library, Wahoo
Coffee Time, 10 a.m., Yutan Public Library, Yutan
Story Time, 10:30 a.m., Wahoo Public Library, Wahoo
Adult DIY craft time 6 to 8p.m., Mead Public Library
Saunders County Planning Commission meeting, 7 p.m., Saunders County Courthouse, Wahoo
Malmo Village Board meeting, 7 p.m., Fire Hall, Malmo
Weston Village Board meeting, 7 p.m., Town Hall, Weston
AA meeting, 7 p.m., Presbyterian Church, Cedar Bluffs
Monday Night Knitters, 7 to 8 p.m., Wahoo Public Library, Wahoo
Tuesday, Oct. 3
AA meeting, 8:30 a.m., First Methodist Church, Wahoo
Saunders County Supervisors meeting, 9 a.m., Saunders County Courthouse, Wahoo
Toddler Time, 10 a.m., Yutan Public Library, Yutan
Coffee Time, 10 a.m., Mead Public Library, Mead
Wahoo American Legion meeting, 7 p.m., Vet’s Club, Wahoo
Lodge 59 meeting, 7:30 p.m., Masonic Lodge, Wahoo