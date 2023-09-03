Please inform the Wahoo Newspaper about upcoming events by calling 402-443-4162 or emailing news@wahoonewspaper.com
Thursday, Sept. 7Story Time, 10 a.m., Ceresco Community Library, Ceresco
Story Time, 10:30 a.m., Wahoo Public Library, Wahoo
Sit ‘n Stitch Group, 6 p.m., Yutan Public Library, Yutan
Wahoo Planning Commission meeting, 7 p.m. City Hall, Wahoo
Adult DIY Craft Night, Yutan Public Library, 7 to 8 p.m.
Weston Village Board meeting, 7 p.m., Town Hall, Weston
AA meeting, 7 p.m., First United Methodist Church, Wahoo
Friday, Sept. 8Author Tammy Marshall, Yutan Public Library, 12:30 p.m.
Krazy Quilters, 1:30 p.m., Bethlehem Lutheran Church, Wahoo
AA meeting, 7 p.m., First United Methodist Church, Wahoo
Saturday, Sept. 9VFW Auxiliary meeting, 9 a.m. Saunders County Museum, Wahoo
Stitching Smiles, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, Wahoo
AA meeting, 8 p.m., St. James Catholic Church, Mead
Sunday, Sept. 10AA meeting, 8 p.m., Fire Hall, Ceresco
Monday, Sept. 11Nebraska Strong Recovery Project Support Group, 9 a.m., Wahoo Public Library, Wahoo
Coffee Time, Yutan Public Library, 10 a.m.
Library Board Meeting, Yutan Public Library, 6:30 p.m.
Coffee Time, 10 a.m., Yutan Public Library, Yutan
Story Time, 10:30 a.m., Wahoo Public Library, Wahoo
Airport Authority meeting, 4:30 p.m., City Hall, Wahoo
Lower Platte North NRD Board meeting, 6 p.m., NRD office, Wahoo
Yutan Board of Education meeting, 6 p.m., Yutan High School, Yutan
Mead Board of Education meeting, 7 p.m., Mead High School, Mead
FOE 2971 meeting, 7 p.m., Eagles Club, Wahoo
Cedar Bluffs Board of Education meeting, 7:30 p.m., High School Conference Room, Cedar Bluffs
AA meeting, 7 p.m., Presbyterian Church, Cedar Bluffs
Monday Night Knitters, 7 to 8 p.m., Wahoo Public Library, Wahoo
Tuesday, Sept. 12Yutan Public Library, Closed
AA meeting, 8:30 a.m., First Methodist Church, Wahoo
Saunders County Supervisors meeting, 9 a.m., Saunders County Courthouse, Wahoo
Toddler Time, 10 a.m., Yutan Public Library, Yutan
Coffee Time, 10 a.m., Mead Public Library, Mead
Wahoo Lions Club, 12 p.m. Wahoo Public Library
Mead Village Board meeting, 6 p.m., Village Office, Mead
Cedar Bluff’s Village Board meeting, 7 p.m., Village Hall, Cedar Bluffs
Wahoo City Council meeting, 7 p.m., City Hall, Wahoo
AA meeting, 8 p.m., Centennial Apartments, Prague
Wednesday, Sept. 13Story Time, 10:30 a.m., Wahoo Public Library, Wahoo
Kiwanis meeting, 12 p.m., Library, Wahoo
Kids Craft Hour, Yutan Public Library, 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
East Butler Board of Education meeting, 6:30 p.m., East Butler High School Library, Brainard
Colon Village Board meeting, 6:30 p.m., Fire Hall Meeting Room, Colon
Raymond Central Board of Education meeting, 7 p.m., Raymond Central High School Swing Classroom, Raymond
Prague Village Board meeting, 7:30 p.m., Village Hall, Prague
Hamburger Night, 6 to 8 p.m., Eagles Club, Wahoo
Wednesday Night Live, 6 to 7:30 p.m., First United Methodist Church, Wahoo
Step-by-Step Al-anon, 7 p.m., Wahoo Public Library, Wahoo
St. John’s bingo, Parish hall Prague, Dinner, 7 p.m.; Bingo, 7:30 p.m.
AA and Al-Anon, 8 p.m., United Methodist Church, Valparaiso