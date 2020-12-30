Community Bulletin Board

Thursday, Dec. 31
New Year’s Eve
Friday, Jan. 1
New Year’s Day
Saturday, Jan. 2
AA meeting, 8 p.m., St. James Catholic Church, Mead.
AA Meeting, 8 p.m., Ceresco Community Hall, Ceresco.
Monday, Jan. 4
Monday Night Knitters, 7 to 8 p.m., Wahoo Public Library, Wahoo.
County Planning Commission meeting, 7 p.m., Saunders County Courthouse, Wahoo
Malmo Village Board meeting, 7 p.m., Fire Hall, Malmo
Weston Village Board meeting, 7 p.m., Town Hall, Weston
Tuesday, Jan. 5
AA meeting, 8:30 a.m., First United Methodist Church, Wahoo.
Saunders County Supervisors meeting, 9 a.m., Saunders County Courthouse, Wahoo.
Wahoo American Legion meeting, 7 p.m., Vet’s Club, Wahoo.
Lodge 59 meeting, 7:30 p.m., Masonic Lodge, Wahoo.
Child Care providers meeting, 7:30 p.m., 158 S. Broadway, Wahoo.
AA meeting, 8 p.m., Centennial Apartments, Prague.
Wednesday, Jan. 7
Kiwanis meeting 7 a.m., Good Friends Café, Wahoo.
Ashland Radio Club Radio Net, 8 p.m., talk-in/repeater frequency 145.310.
Healing Hands Support Group, 7 p.m., Union bank Community Room, Wahoo.
Step-by-Step Al-anon, 7 p.m., basement meeting room, Wahoo Public Library.
Hamburger Night, 6 to 8 p.m., Eagles Club, Wahoo.
Thursday, Jan. 8
AA meeting, 7 p.m., Bethlehem Lutheran Church, Wahoo.
Weight Group, 5 p.m. to 5:15 p.m. weigh in, 5:15 p.m. to 5:45 p.m., meeting, Region V, Wahoo.
Wahoo City Council meeting, 7 p.m., City Hall Wahoo.
Prague Village Board meeting, 7:30 p.m., Village Hall, Prague.