Community Bulletin Board
Community Bulletin Board

Thursday, Dec. 31

New Year’s Eve

Friday, Jan. 1

New Year’s Day

Saturday, Jan. 2

AA meeting, 8 p.m., St. James Catholic Church, Mead.

AA Meeting, 8 p.m., Ceresco Community Hall, Ceresco.

Monday, Jan. 4

Monday Night Knitters, 7 to 8 p.m., Wahoo Public Library, Wahoo.

County Planning Commission meeting, 7 p.m., Saunders County Courthouse, Wahoo

Malmo Village Board meeting, 7 p.m., Fire Hall, Malmo

Weston Village Board meeting, 7 p.m., Town Hall, Weston

Tuesday, Jan. 5

AA meeting, 8:30 a.m., First United Methodist Church, Wahoo.

Saunders County Supervisors meeting, 9 a.m., Saunders County Courthouse, Wahoo.

Wahoo American Legion meeting, 7 p.m., Vet’s Club, Wahoo.

Lodge 59 meeting, 7:30 p.m., Masonic Lodge, Wahoo.

Child Care providers meeting, 7:30 p.m., 158 S. Broadway, Wahoo.

AA meeting, 8 p.m., Centennial Apartments, Prague.

Wednesday, Jan. 7

Kiwanis meeting 7 a.m., Good Friends Café, Wahoo.

Ashland Radio Club Radio Net, 8 p.m., talk-in/repeater frequency 145.310.

Healing Hands Support Group, 7 p.m., Union bank Community Room, Wahoo.

Step-by-Step Al-anon, 7 p.m., basement meeting room, Wahoo Public Library.

Hamburger Night, 6 to 8 p.m., Eagles Club, Wahoo.

Thursday, Jan. 8

AA meeting, 7 p.m., Bethlehem Lutheran Church, Wahoo.

Weight Group, 5 p.m. to 5:15 p.m. weigh in, 5:15 p.m. to 5:45 p.m., meeting, Region V, Wahoo.

Wahoo City Council meeting, 7 p.m., City Hall Wahoo.

Prague Village Board meeting, 7:30 p.m., Village Hall, Prague.

