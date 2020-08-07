Friday, Aug. 7

AA Meeting, 8 p.m. St. James Catholic Church, Mead.

AA Meeting, 8 p.m., Ceresco Community Center.

Saturday, Aug. 8

Saunders County Hemp Harvest Forum, 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Wolf Acres, Colon.

Blood Drive, Legion Hall, Valparaiso, by appointment only from 7 a.m. – 12 p.m. schedule appt. at redcrossblood.org or call Bev Bartek@ 402-540-3393

Wahoo Coin Club, 7:30 p.m., Saunders County Museum, Wahoo

Monday, Aug. 10

Airport Authority meeting, 4:30 p.m., City Hall, Wahoo

NRD Board meeting, 6 p.m., Lower Platte North NRD, Wahoo

Yutan School Board meeting, 6 p.m., Yutan High School, Yutan

Mead School board meeting, 7 p.m., Mead High School, Mead

FOE 2971 meeting, 7 p.m., Eagles Club, Wahoo

Monday Night Knitters, 7 to 8 p.m., Wahoo Public Library, Wahoo.

Cedar Bluffs School Board meeting, 7:30 p.m., High School Conference room, Cedar Bluffs

Tuesday, Aug. 11

AA meeting, 8:30 a.m., First United Methodist Church, Wahoo.

Saunders County Supervisors meeting, 9 a.m., Saunders County Courthouse, Wahoo.

Mead Village Board meeting, 6 p.m., Mead Community Building, Mead

Colon Village board meeting, 6:30 p.m., Fire Hall meeting room, Colon

Cedar Bluffs Village Board meeting, 7 p.m., Village Hall, Cedar Bluffs

AA meeting, 8 p.m., Centennial Apartments, Prague.

Wednesday, Aug. 12

Ashland Radio Club Radio Net, 8 p.m., talk-in/repeater frequency 145.310.

Hamburger Night, 6 to 8 p.m., Eagles Club, Wahoo.

Kiwanis meeting, 12 p.m., Wahoo Public Library, Wahoo.

East Butler School Board meeting, 6:30 p.m., East Butler High School Library, Brainard

Raymond Central School Board meeting, 7 p.m., Raymond Central High School Swing Classroom, Raymond

Thursday, Aug. 13

AA meeting, 7 p.m., Bethle-hem Lutheran Church, Wahoo.

Wahoo Planning Commission meeting, 7 p.m., City Hall, Wa-hoo.

Weight group, 5 p.m., to 5:15 p.m., weigh in, 5:15 p.m. to 5:45 p.m., Region V, Wahoo

Wahoo City Council meeting, 7 p.m., City Hall, Wahoo

Prague Village Board meeting, 7:30 p.m., Village Hall, Prague

Friday, Aug. 14

Krazy Quilters, 1:30 p.m., Bethlehem Lutheran Church, Wahoo

Saturday, Aug. 15

AA Meeting, 8 p.m. St. James Catholic Church, Mead.

AA Meeting, 8 p.m., Ceresco Community Center.

Sunday, Aug. 16

Backpack Program pickup, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., Bethlehem Lutheran Church, Wahoo

