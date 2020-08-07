Friday, Aug. 7
AA Meeting, 8 p.m. St. James Catholic Church, Mead.
AA Meeting, 8 p.m., Ceresco Community Center.
Saturday, Aug. 8
Saunders County Hemp Harvest Forum, 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Wolf Acres, Colon.
Blood Drive, Legion Hall, Valparaiso, by appointment only from 7 a.m. – 12 p.m. schedule appt. at redcrossblood.org or call Bev Bartek@ 402-540-3393
Wahoo Coin Club, 7:30 p.m., Saunders County Museum, Wahoo
Monday, Aug. 10
Airport Authority meeting, 4:30 p.m., City Hall, Wahoo
NRD Board meeting, 6 p.m., Lower Platte North NRD, Wahoo
Yutan School Board meeting, 6 p.m., Yutan High School, Yutan
Mead School board meeting, 7 p.m., Mead High School, Mead
FOE 2971 meeting, 7 p.m., Eagles Club, Wahoo
Monday Night Knitters, 7 to 8 p.m., Wahoo Public Library, Wahoo.
Cedar Bluffs School Board meeting, 7:30 p.m., High School Conference room, Cedar Bluffs
Tuesday, Aug. 11
AA meeting, 8:30 a.m., First United Methodist Church, Wahoo.
Saunders County Supervisors meeting, 9 a.m., Saunders County Courthouse, Wahoo.
Mead Village Board meeting, 6 p.m., Mead Community Building, Mead
Colon Village board meeting, 6:30 p.m., Fire Hall meeting room, Colon
Cedar Bluffs Village Board meeting, 7 p.m., Village Hall, Cedar Bluffs
AA meeting, 8 p.m., Centennial Apartments, Prague.
Wednesday, Aug. 12
Ashland Radio Club Radio Net, 8 p.m., talk-in/repeater frequency 145.310.
Hamburger Night, 6 to 8 p.m., Eagles Club, Wahoo.
Kiwanis meeting, 12 p.m., Wahoo Public Library, Wahoo.
East Butler School Board meeting, 6:30 p.m., East Butler High School Library, Brainard
Raymond Central School Board meeting, 7 p.m., Raymond Central High School Swing Classroom, Raymond
Thursday, Aug. 13
AA meeting, 7 p.m., Bethle-hem Lutheran Church, Wahoo.
Wahoo Planning Commission meeting, 7 p.m., City Hall, Wa-hoo.
Weight group, 5 p.m., to 5:15 p.m., weigh in, 5:15 p.m. to 5:45 p.m., Region V, Wahoo
Wahoo City Council meeting, 7 p.m., City Hall, Wahoo
Prague Village Board meeting, 7:30 p.m., Village Hall, Prague
Friday, Aug. 14
Krazy Quilters, 1:30 p.m., Bethlehem Lutheran Church, Wahoo
Saturday, Aug. 15
AA Meeting, 8 p.m. St. James Catholic Church, Mead.
AA Meeting, 8 p.m., Ceresco Community Center.
Sunday, Aug. 16
Backpack Program pickup, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., Bethlehem Lutheran Church, Wahoo
