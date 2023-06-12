Students honored at CCC-Columbus Awards Convocation

COLUMBUS – Special recognition awards were presented at the 2023 Student Recognition and Awards Convocation at Central Community College-Columbus.

One student is honored in each academic program. Recipients must have completed at least 30 credit hours and are selected for their good academic standing; strong classroom performance, leadership and citizenship skills; and demonstrated excellence in their major area of study.

Exceptional Student Awards – Jess Cudaback, English, of Bellwood; include Meghan Riha of Brainard, agricultural sciences and Madisen Jelinek of Linwood, pre-professional

Appreciation Awards –Meghan Riha of Brainard, secretary, Ag Club; Hunter Pickworth of Mead, Ag Club; Katelyn Bayer of Morse Bluff, court reporter, Judicial Board; Jeremy Drozda of Bellwood, Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society; Meghan Riha of Brainard, Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society; Madisen Jelinek of Linwood, Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society; Katelyn Bayer of Morse Bluff, president, Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society.

Northwest announces spring 2023 honor rolls

MARYVILLE, Missouri – The Office of the Registrar at Northwest Missouri State University announced students named to the Academic or President’s honor rolls at the end of the 2023 spring semester.

To be included on the Academic Honor Roll a student must carry a minimum of 12 credit hours and attain a grade-point average of 3.50 or above on a 4.00 scale. Students named to the President’s Honor Roll have attained a perfect 4.00 GPA for the semester.

Area students include Cora Schweitzer of Malcolm, Academic; Emily Quinn of Mead, President and Kharissa Eddie of Wahoo, Academic.

Attema graduates from University of Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, South Dakota – Emily Attema of Yutan graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing degree from the University of Sioux Falls.

Attema and over 400 students were celebrated during the spring commencement ceremony on May 21.

UNK degrees for 667 conferred at spring commencement

KEARNEY – Graduate and undergraduate degrees were conferred for 667 spring graduates at University of Nebraska at Kearney commencement exercises Friday, May 19 at UNK’s Health and Sports Center.

Grade-point averages necessary to earn honors, include: summa cum laude, 3.90-4.00; magna cum laude, 3.80-3.89; cum laude, 3.70-3.79; and honorable mention, 3.50-3.69.

Area graduates include Marcela Sutton of Ceresco, Bachelor of Arts in Education, English Education and Jack Sutton of Wahoo, Bachelor of Science, Industrial Distribution.