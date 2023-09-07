MALCOLM — A powerful offensive performance led the Class C-2 No. 9 Malcolm football team past Raymond Central at home by a final of 42-13 on Sept. 1. The Mustangs did relatively good offensively with 232 yards, but were done in by the five turnovers they committed.

Out of the gate, the Clippers struck first with a 20-yard touchdown run. They followed that up with a 73-yard touchdown pass.

After failing on the two-point conversion attempts, Malcolm had a 12-0 lead heading to the second.

The Mustangs finally got on the board to kick the new quarter off with a 29-yard touchdown pass from Wyatt Jelinek to Tavion Johnson. Parker Ayres’s extra point attempt was off the mark leaving the score at six points.

On the ensuing kickoff, the Clippers returned an 85-yard kick to the house to put themselves back up by two possessions at 18-6.

Kyle Peterson kept the offense rolling for the Mustangs and broke free for a 23-yard touchdown run. Hunter Sykes split the uprights on the extra point, which pulled Raymond Central back within five with the score 18-13.

Closing out the second with a three-yard touchdown run were the Clippers. They finally converted a two-point try which increased their lead to 26-13 over the Mustangs at the break.

Malcolm added to their lead with two more touchdowns in the second half which extended their edge out to 29 points in the end.

Throwing for 173 yards on 13 completions with one touchdown was Wyatt Jelinek. Johnson hauled in four catches for 67 yards and one score and Reid Otto had 69 receiving yards off of three grabs.

Peterson rushed for 54 yards on 15 carries and found the end zone one time.

Amassing eight tackles was Kaden Parde and Dawson Potter had seven tackles and an interception. Also coming up with a pair of picks were Otto and Johnson.

The road only gets tougher this week for Raymond Central with a home game against Class C-1 No. 3 Omaha Roncalli Catholic at 7 p.m. on Sept. 8. In their last game, the Crimson Pride defeated Nebraska City 35-0.