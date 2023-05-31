Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

WAHOO – The Wahoo City Council has postponed signing an agreement with the state regarding the proposed roundabout project at Highways 92/77 and 109.

At the council’s May 23 meeting, City Administrator Melissa Harrell asked the council to table the agreement with the Nebraska Department of Transportation (NDOT) and a resolution regarding the project because of questions about street light poles and fixtures and right-of-way maintenance.

Harrell assured the council that tabling the action until a future meeting will not hold up the project.

“We’re not delaying any action on the roundabout,” she told the council.

The NDOT is planning to build a roundabout at the intersection in response to public outcry after two accidents there killed five people in a matter of months in 2020-2021.

After meeting with city and county officials to discuss ways to reduce high-speed crashes at the intersection, in late 2021 the NDOT proposed a modular roundabout for the intersection to be built in summer 2022. Temporary modifications were put in place to reduce speed until the roundabout could be built.

Plans for a modular roundabout were scrapped after it was difficult for NDOT to obtain materials for the proejct. That forced the NDOT to rethink the temporary roundabout idea and look at a permanent one, which could cost less, officials said.

April 27 the NDOT conducted an open house informational meeting at Wahoo Public Library to discuss the project with the public and gather public comment. The public comment period was held open until May 12.

Once the public comments have been evaluated, the project will move into final design. The next step would be utility relocation and right-of-way acquisition.

Bid letting could be done in late 2023 or in spring 2024. The project might begin construction in spring 2024 with completion that fall. The roundabout would be built in three phases.

The council voted 6-0 to table the action.