The City of Wahoo has its next big road improvement projects laid out, but don’t expect a repaving of your street right away.

At the Aug. 22 city council meeting, Steve Parr, an engineer with JEO, presented the city’s one-year and six-year road plans, which the city council approves every year to stay eligible for state and federal funding.

Only one project has been checked off of the city’s one-year road plan during the current fiscal year — street and infrastructure installations in the North Highlands subdivision — but 12 projects are on the list for the 2023-24 fiscal year.

Parr developed the list with help from city officials and its street committee.

“Realizing that not all of the one-year projects would be done this next year, but I think everyone felt that they’re probably priority projects,” Parr said.

Two of the projects involve street grading and infrastructure installation — one in the second phase of the North Highlands subdivision and the other in the Wilmer Ridge subdivision.

One project — on 5th Street east of Pine Street — would remove the existing asphalt overlay on the street and repair the underlying brick to turn it back into a brick street.

Two intersections with asphalt overlaying brick are also being looked at — at 4th and Walnut streets and 5th and Walnut streets. Both would receive brick repair and curb ramp replacements.

Then, if the city could have every item on its wish list, the streets in all of downtown Wahoo would be repaved. The area’s curbs and gutters would see improvements too.

But upgrades to those streets are dependent on the city securing funding for its water main replacement efforts in the downtown area, which City Administrator Melissa Harrell expects to receive sometime this fall. She said depending on contractor availability, the water main project should start next year.

“We could go ahead (on the road improvements), but it doesn’t make sense for us to put down paving or asphalt and then have them come back and fix it up,” Harrell said.

Parr noted three projects on the city’s six-year road plan — one of which was on 4th Street south of the Wahoo Aquatic Center.

“That street is not in good condition and probably really needs to be reconstructed,” Parr said.

Another would see road and sidewalk work done on Linden Street from 4th to 1st streets. And he said some kind of traffic engineering device is expected to take shape at some point on 15th Street at the U.S. 77 intersection.

“A traffic signal, roundabout, whatever, but something will end up happening up there,” Parr said.

The one-year and six-year road plans will be open for discussion in a public hearing at the Sept. 12 council meeting. But once the plans are approved, it makes Wahoo eligible for highway allocation funds. Harrell said that translates to $680,000 to spend on roads and infrastructure projects.

In other action, the council approved the final plat for North Highlands Phase II, which will tack on 30 more lots to the nascent subdivision near the Wahoo water tower and Wahoo High School.

Harrell said there are between 10 and 12 houses under construction in the subdivision now since ground was broken earlier this year.