WAHOO – Even though questions remain about the proposed agreement between the City of Wahoo and the Nebraska Department of Transportation for the roundabout project at the intersection of Highway 92/77 and Highway 109, the Wahoo City Council approved the agreement.

City Administrator Melissa Harrell told the council at its June 13 meeting that she was still waiting on answers from the NDOT on questions she has posed. She asked the council to table the agreement at their May 23 meeting as well, but still had not gotten answers to her questions by the June 13 meeting.

After two fatal accidents at the intersection that took five lives in 2021, the NDOT proposed to build a roundabout to reduce high-speed crashes.

One part of the project involves the maintenance, repair and replacement of storm water inlets. Harrell said under the proposed agreement, the city would be responsible, but they would like to have this part of the agreement waived. The NDOT said they do not waive this type of agreement when a project is within city limits.

“There’s no willingness on the part of the Department of (Transportation) to waiver,” she said.

However, Harrell feels the state statute may allow for a special agreement in a case like this.

The other issue concerns the lighting system. Harrell is asking what the expectations would be for replacement if the city is responsible, as is stated in the agreement.

For example, if a semi hit a light pole, the city would not have a pole in storage to replace it quickly. Instead, they would have to order the pole, and with current supply chain issues, that could be a problem, she added.

Harrell said she did not get a firm answer from the NDOT on this question.

The city administrator offered to continue to negotiate with the state on the agreement. She added that the NDOT will not move forward with the bid letting until the city approves the agreement.

“I don’t want to prevent progress,” she added.

After a short discussion, the council chose to approve the agreement.