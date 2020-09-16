City Council adopts 2020-21 budget

WAHOO – The tax rate for the City of Wahoo dropped by an amount so slight it didn’t even register as a percentage point.
The City Council adopted the 2020-21 budget during its regular meeting last Thursday at the Wahoo Public Library. Public hearings on the budget, the tax request and the adoption of an additional 1% increase in restricted funds were held at 6 p.m., with the regular meeting starting an hour later.
The tax levy went from $0.554 in 2019-20 to $0.553 for the new budget year, a decrease of one-tenth of one cent.
“If we apply the new valuation to our tax request, our tax rate changed barely at all,” City Administrator Melissa Harrell told the council.
The operating budget for 2020-21 rose by 4%, increasing $431,605 above last year to $11,584,958. The property tax request also increased slightly. The 5% increase equals a $76,391 increase, going from $1600,249 to $1,676,640.
At the same time, the property valuation rose by 5%. The 2019-20 valuation was $288,831,098. This year, the valuation came in at $303,107,969. That offset the increases in the operational budget to result in a tax levy decrease.
During an overview of the budget, Harrell explained the proposed expenditures for 2020-21. She said the city’s payroll is the largest expense. The addition of 1.5 full-time equivalent positions is included, she added, along with a 1.5% cost of living allowance (COLA) for employees. Harrell said they budgeted for a 16% increase in health insurance premiums, but that figure is not known yet.
Other expenditures include the purchase of a backup generator for city hall and the fire hall. The $120,000 price tag will be split evenly between the city, the utilities department and Wahoo Volunteer Fire Department/Wahoo Emergency Medical Services, Harrell said.
Capital outlay projects include road and storm sewer work and the purchase of equipment, trucks and computers. The budget includes $80,000 for storm sewer maintenance, $150,000 for overlay of sidewalks and intersections, $100,000 for crack sealing, $80,000 to replace the guardrail on Wahoo Creek and $100,000 for the city’s match to the Safe Routes to School project. Another $125,000 is budgeted for equipment and vehicle replacement, but is not designated specifically for any items yet.
The council looked favorably upon the budget numbers and passed the ordinance unanimously.
“We don’t have expensive tastes,” said Council Member Stuart Krejci. “I think we run pretty tight.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!