WAHOO

Bethlehem Lutheran Church

504 W. 8th Street

402-443-3160

Robert Hayden, Pastor

Sundays: Worship, 9 a.m.; Fellowship follows

Calvary Church

558 W. 16th Street

402-443-4745

Michael Krause, Pastor

Sundays: Sunday school all ages 9:30 a.m.; Worship 10:30 a.m., nursery provided.

Friday, June 2: Family Fun and Movie Night, 6:30 to 9 p.m.

Cornerstone Baptist Church

616 N. Chestnut Street

402-443-1611

Darren Martin, Pastor

Sundays: Sunday school 10 a.m.; Worship 11 a.m.; afternoon service 2 p.m.

Wednesdays: Bible study 7 p.m.

Czech Presbyterian Church

2121 County Road I

Vicar Gary Grinvalds

Sunday: Worship service, 10:30 a.m.

Destiny Church

1319 N. Sycamore Street

402-443-6762

Rich Vernon, Pastor

Sundays: Sunday school 10 a.m.; Worship 11 a.m., nursery provided.

First Presbyterian Church

981 W. 15th Street

402-443-4220

The Rev. Jon Noble

Sundays: Worship, 10:30 a.m.; Sunday school 9:15 a.m.

First United Methodist Church

714 N. Beech

402-443-4219

Michael Carpenter, Pastor

Sundays: Worship service 10:30 a.m.

Wednesdays: Wednesday Night Live, 6 to 7:30 p.m.

Life Song Church

1201 North Chestnut Street

Jerry Simon, Pastor

Sundays: Worship service 10 a.m.

Wednesdays: Fellowship and youth group, 7 p.m.

Our Redeemer Lutheran Church

Missouri Synod

1245 N. Locust

Zachary Courie, Pastor

Sunday: Worship 9 a.m.; Bible Study 10:30 a.m.

St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church

214 East Second Street

402-443-4235

Pastor: Fr. Jeffrey Eickhoff; Assistant Pastor: Fr. Andrew Schwenka; In Residence: Fr. Lee Jirovsky

Please consult parish bulletins for times of daily Masses

Saturdays: Sacrament of Reconciliation 7:30 a.m. and 4 p.m.; Evening Mass that fulfills Sunday obligation 5:30 p.m.

Sundays: 7:30 a.m., 9 a.m., 10:30 a.m., noon (Latin Mass)

Wahoo Bible Church

458 Elm Street

402-443-3940

Don White, Pastor

Scott Carlson, Pastor

Sundays: Sunday school and coffee fellowship 9:15 a.m.; Worship service 10:30 a.m.

ASHLAND

American Lutheran Church

20th and Silver Streets

402-944-3535

Sundays: Worship service 9:30 a.m.; Fellowship 10:30 a.m.; Sunday school 10:45 a.m.

St. Mary Catholic Church

1625 Adams Street

Father K. William Holoubek

Saturday: Confessions, 4:15 p.m., Mass, 5 p.m.

Sunday: Confessions, 8 a.m.; Mass 8:30 a.m.

Monday through Friday: Daily Mass 8 a.m.

Word of Hope Lutheran Church

157 S. 22nd Street

Wilson Metz, Pastor

402-521-0046

Sundays: Worship service 9:30 a.m.; Sunday school 10:55 a.m.

CEDAR BLUFFS

St. Mary’s Catholic Church

207 S. Third Street

402-756-8006

Father Cole Kennett

Sundays: Mass 10 a.m.

St. Matthew’s Lutheran, LC-MS

300 S. Second Street

402-628-3015

Mark Weber, Pastor

Sundays: Worship service 9 a.m.; Sunday school 10:15 a.m.

First Presbyterian Church

309 S. King Street

402-628-3485

Sundays: Sunday school 9 a.m.; Worship service 10 a.m.

CERESCO

Ceresco United Methodist Church

421 N. Second Street

402-665-2061

Michael Burgess, Pastor

Sundays: Worship service 11 a.m.; Sunday school during service.

Evangelical Covenant Church

208 W. Pine Street

402-665-3967

Matt Norlen, Pastor

Sundays: Worship 9:30 a.m.; Coffee and fellowship 10:45 a.m.; Discipleship classes (grades 6-8) 10:45 a.m. Christian Formation (grades PreK-5) 10:45 a.m.

Wednesdays: Awana (grades K-6) dinner 6 p.m.

Immanuel Lutheran Church

216 Main Street

402-499-4444

Scott Larson, Pastor

Sundays: Sunday school (all ages) 9 a.m.; Worship 10:15 a.m., Fellowship time follows worship

Wednesdays: 5:45 p.m. “Faith Inkubators” (Confirmation) supper and class; Women of the Word (WOW) Bible Study (first and third Wednesdays) 7 p.m.

COLON

St. Joseph’s Catholic Church

111 Cherry Street

402-647-4901

Father Cole Kennett

Saturdays: Mass 5 p.m.

Sundays: Mass 8 a.m.

DAVEY

Bethlehem Lutheran Church

Third and Cedar Streets

402-623-4349

Kris Bohac, Pastor

Sundays: Sunday school, 9:15 a.m., Worship 10:30 a.m.

St. Mary’s Catholic Church

17630 Third Street

402-785-3445

Father Doug Dietrich

Saturdays: Mass 5:30 p.m.

Sundays: Masses 8 a.m., 10 a.m.

ITHACA

Ithaca United Methodist Church

302 E. Seventh Street

402-623-4227

Michael Burgess, Pastor

Sundays: 9:45 a.m. Worship; Sunday school during service.

Zion Lutheran Church ELCA

589 County Road 13

402-623-4349

Sundays: Worship service, 9 a.m.

LESHARA

Community Church

209 Summit Street

402-721-3274

Sundays: Family worship 10:30 a.m.; Evening service 7 p.m. (call ahead).

Wednesdays: Youth group 7 p.m.

MALMO

Edensburg Lutheran Church

247 Rutland Avenue

402-642-5842

Quinlan Koch, Pastor

Sundays: Worship service, 8:30 a.m.

First and third Wednesdays: CREW Youth Program 5:45 p.m.

MEAD

Alma Lutheran Church

219 W. Fifth Street

402-624-3015

Sunday: Worship 10:30 a.m.; Sunday school for all ages 9:15 a.m.

Wednesday: Revival prayer meeting and junior/senior high youth group, 7 p.m.; Kids in Action (grades 1-6), 6:30 to 8:15

Encounter Life Church

1540 County Road 10

402-624-6125

John Schnell, Pastor

Sundays: Encounter service 10 a.m.

Wednesdays: Kids in Action 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. (elementary age); Revival Prayer Meeting and Junior/Senior High Youth Group, 7 p.m.

St. James Catholic Church

213 E. Eighth Street

402-624-3555

Father Gary Gross

Daily: Mass 7 a.m.

Saturdays: Mass 4:30 p.m.

Sundays: Mass 9 a.m.

Pohocco Lutheran Church

2363 County Road 11, Fremont

402-727-6640

Terry Cosier, Pastor

Sundays: Worship 9 a.m.; Sunday school 10:20 a.m.

MORSE BLUFF

Sacred Heart Catholic Church

2750 County Road 27

Father Dennis Hunt

Sundays: Mass 8 a.m. on first, third and fifth Sundays at Cedar Hill; Mass 10 a.m. on second and fourth Sundays

St. George’s Catholic Church

260 Short Street

Father Dennis Hunt

Saturdays: Mass 6 p.m.

Sundays: Mass 10 a.m. on first, third and fifth Sundays; Mass 8 a.m. on second and fourth Sundays

PRAGUE

St. John Catholic Church

122 Center Street

Father Carson Kain

Weekdays: Mass 8 a.m.

Saturdays: Mass 5 p.m., confession 4 to 4:50 p.m.

Sundays: Mass 8 a.m. on first, third and fifth Sundays; Mass 10 a.m. on second and fourth Sundays; confession 30 minutes before Sunday Masses

Sts. Cyril and Methodius Catholic Church

Plasi

Father Carson Kain

Sundays: Mass 10 a.m. on first, third and fifth Sundays; Mass 8 a.m. on second and fourth Sundays; Confession 30 minutes before Sunday Masses

RAYMOND

United Methodist Church

14750 N. Third Street

Tiffany Breawer, Pastor

Sundays: Worship/Sunday School, 10 a.m.

SWEDEBURG

Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church

827 County Road 18

Gary Grinvalds, Vicar

Sundays: Worship 8:30 a.m.

Swedeburg Covenant Church

1702 W. Ash Street

Pastor Tamara Hutsell

Sundays: Sunday school 9 a.m.; Worship and Holy Communion 10:30 a.m.

TOUHY

St. Vitus Catholic Church

North Main Street

Father Matthew Vandewalle

Sundays: Mass 8 a.m. on second, fourth and fifth Sundays; Mass 10 a.m. on first and third Sundays

VALPARAISO

Sts. Mary and Joseph Catholic Church

637 Iver Street

Father Matthew Zimmer

Daily Mass, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday, 7 a.m.; Monday and Wednesday 6:30 p.m.

Saturday: Confessions, 3 to 3:40 p.m.; Mass 4 p.m.

Sunday: Confessions, 7:15 to 7:45 a.m.; Mass 8 a.m. and 9:30 a.m.

Valparaiso United Methodist Church

318 S. Pine Street

Michael Burgess, Pastor

Sundays: 8:30 a.m. Worship service

WESTON

St. John Nepomucene Catholic Church

450 School Street

Father Matthew Vandewalle

Saturdays: Mass 5:30 p.m.

Sundays: Mass 8 a.m. on first and third Sundays; Mass 10 a.m. on second, fourth and fifth Sundays

YUTAN

St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, ELCA

1007 Second Street

402-625-2656

Stjohnslutheranyutan @outlook.com

Pastor Dave Maloy

Sundays: Worship service 9:30 a.m., Fellowship following service.

Wednesdays: Family Faith Formation “Sunday” school, confirmation, for all ages, 6 to 7 p.m.

St. Peter’s United Church of Christ

609 Fourth Street

402-625-2228

Sundays: Worship service 9:30 a.m.; Fellowship following service