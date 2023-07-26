SYRACUSE — The fifth-seeded Yutan Senior Legion Baseball Team jumped to a 2-1 start in the C3 Area Tournament with wins over Louisville/Weeping Water and Syracuse by finals of 5-2 and 5-4 on July 21 and 23. They fell to Tecumseh Post 2 7-1 on July 22.

In the opening round against LL/WW on Friday, it was Yutan who got on the board first with two runs in the top of the fourth. The first run was walked in by LL/WW and then Braxton Wentworth singled to the shortstop, knocking in Gage Kennedy, which made it 2-0.

The Chieftains continued their offensive fireworks in the fifth with three more runs.

To start the inning, Sam Peterson singled to center, Casey Stevens was walked and then Gage Kennedy was hit by a pitch to load the bases. Another hit by a pitch and then singles from Jansen Pilkington and Maddox Wentworth increased Yutan’s edge to 5-1.

With a four-run lead, the Chieftains relied on their pitching and defense to carry them the rest of the way as they went on to pick up the victory.

Getting two hits and driving in two runs was Maddox Wentworth, and Tyler Keiser and Pilkington each had one RBI.

Gage Kennedy started the game and pitched three innings, gave up no earned runs and set down five batters on strikes. Coming on in relief and giving up no earned runs were Braxton Wentworth, Stevens, Carson Jurey and Caleb Daniell.

Following the big win, Yutan took on the top seed Tecumseh on Saturday. The Chieftains were held to just one run in a six-run defeat.

That run came in the top of the fourth thanks to a sacrifice fly to right field by Gage Kennedy. This drove in Josh Fisher, who doubled to right field to start the inning.

Starting the game on the mound and pitching two innings, giving up three earned runs and setting down two batters on strikes was Caleb Daniell. Stevens, Carson Hollst, Nathan Daniell and Bennett Ell closed out the contest.

In an elimination game on Sunday, Yutan stayed alive with a one-run victory over Syracuse Post 100.

From the start, the Chieftains led after they put up one run in the bottom of the second. With the bases loaded and two outs, Post 100 walked in Stevens.

Yutan added three more runs to make it a 4-0 game in the fourth when Pilkington and Braxton Wentworth singled and then Caleb Daniell grounded out to the shortstop.

Ending up with one hit and two RBIs was Braxton Wentworth. All getting at least one hit and knocking in one run were Maddox Wentworth, Caleb Daniell and Pilkington.

Next up for Yutan is a game against Tecumseh Post 2 on July 24. With a win, the Chieftains would advance to the Championship Series against Lincoln Lutheran Chick-Fil-A Post 3 on July 25.