For nearly a month the Yutan Legion Seniors have struggled to find the win column with six losses and one tie. That all changed at Elmwood-Murdock-Nehawka on July 5 as they picked up a 10-2 victory.

Out of the gate, it was EMN who threw the first punch with two in the bottom of the first. It wasn’t until the bottom of the third when Yutan got on the board with two runs of their own.

The scoring opportunity for the Chieftains started with a hit by a pitch and a walk that was issued by the Nationals. A double by Caleb Daniell to left field and then a sac fly from Sam Petersen to center scored Jesse Keiser and Braxton Wentworth and tied the game.

Yutan followed up their two spot with four runs in the top of the fourth.

The Chieftains started the inning with a single and double to center by Casey Stevens and Gage Kennedy. Jesse Kult was able to battle at the plate for a walk that loaded the bases.

A single by Maddox Wentworth to left field, a groundout from Braxton Wentworth to the shortstop and a hit by pitch stretched Yutan’s edge out to 6-2.

With two outs in the sixth, the Chieftains got their next run when Braxton Wentworth stole home on a wild pitch. A single by Fisher to left field knocked in Petersen and extended Yutan’s lead to 8-2.

A pair of hit by pitches by EMN with the bases loaded put Yutan ahead by eight runs in the very end.

Getting two RBIs and one hit to lead his team was Maddox Wentworth. All driving in one run for Yutan were Braxton Wentworth, Daniell, Petersen, Fisher, Kult and Keiser.

Stevens started the game on the mound and pitched one inning, gave up one earned run and had two strikeouts. In relief, Gage Kennedy went four innings on the mound and had six strikeouts while Braxton Wentworth went one inning and had two strikeouts.

To close out the regular season, the Chieftains took on Fort Calhoun at home on July 10.