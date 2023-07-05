YUTAN — A solid overall performance by Malcolm led to the Yutan Senior Legion Baseball Team falling 13-0 at Itan Park in Yutan on June 28. In the contest, the Chieftains were held to just two hits, and the Clippers amassed 17.

Out of the gate, Malcolm got a single to left field, and then the next batter got hit by a pitch. With one out, a single and then a double put the Clippers in front 2-0.

Another two runs came across for Malcolm in the inning two batters later when they got a single to center field that made it a four-run contest.

After getting held scoreless in the second and third, the Clippers bounced back with six runs to make it a 10-0 game. The runs were plated with a triple, a single and a pair of doubles.

In the top of the fifth, Malcolm scored their last three runs with a double and then a single to center field.

Coming up with the only two hits in the game for Yutan were Josh Fisher and Gage Kennedy.

Gage Kennedy was also the starting pitcher and went four innings, gave up 10 earned runs and had four strikeouts. Going one inning in relief with three earned runs given up and one strikeout was Casey Stevens.

The Chieftains had one game this week against Elmwood-Murdock-Nehawka Nationals Seniors on July 15 on the road.