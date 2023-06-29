YUTAN- The Yutan Senior Legion baseball team fell to 1-9-1 on the year with a 12-9 loss at Lincoln Lutheran Chick-Fil-A and then a 14-2 defeat at the hands of Plattsmouth on June 20 and 25. A big struggle for the Chieftains in the defeats were errors and hitting the ball.

Early on Lincoln Lutheran was able to jump out to a 7-0 lead. Chick-Fil-A ended up putting up four runs in the first and then tacked on another three runs in the second.

Yutan started cutting into that deficit in the top of the third with four runs.

The inning started with Jesse Keiser getting walked and then Tyler Keiser and Braxton Wentworth singled to right field and left field to load the bases. Another single from Zach Kennedy platted to runs and made it a 7-2 contest.

With two outs, Josh Fisher hit a line drive to left field that turned into a triple. This knocked in Braxton Wentworth and Zach Kennedy and trimmed Lutheran’s edge to 7-4.

The Chieftains added on two more runs in the fourth inning. Maddox Wentworth drove in a run with a single and then scored Zach Kennedy was hit by a pitch which kept Chick-Fil-A’s lead at three.

Another bases loaded situation in the top of the sixth for Yutan resulted in them scoring one run. Braxton Wentworth who was on third scored when Gage Kennedy singled to right field to make it a 12-7 game in favor of Lutheran.

Driving in the final two runs for the Chieftains with a double to center in the top of the seventh was Braxton Wentworth.

Finishing with one hit and three runs batted in were Zach Kennedy and Braxton Wentworth and Fisher both had at least one hit and two RBIs. Gage Kennedy and Maddox Wentworth each had one run batted in and at least one hit.

Gage Kennedy started the game and pitched 3.1 innings, gave up 10 earned runs and struck out three batters. In relief, Carson Hollst went 2.2 innings, gave up one earned run and had three strikeouts.

For the second time on the year, Yutan took on Plattsmouth on June 25. A slow start for the Chieftains resulted in a 12 run loss for the squad.

Both of the runs for Yutan were scored in the top of the third. With two runners on, Hollst stole home on a passed ball and then Sam Petersen singled to right field knocking in Braxton Wentworth.

Going 0.1 innings with four earned runs given up was Carson Jurey and Caleb Daniell pitched three innings, surrendered nine earned runs and had two strikeouts. The final pitcher for the Chieftains in the contest was Scheuler who went 0.2 innings and allowed no runs.

Yutan took on Malcolm at home on June 28. They also play at Syracuse at 8:00 p.m. on June 30.