SYRACUSE — The crazy Cinderella ride for the fifth-seeded Yutan Senior Legion Baseball Team came to an end with a 10-1 loss to Lincoln Lutheran Chick-Fil-A on July 25 in the C3 Area Tournament.

The previous day, the Chieftains knocked off top-seeded Tecumseh 4-3 to get to the championship.

Out of the gate against Tecumseh on July 24, Yutan put up three runs in the top of the first.

With one out, the Chieftains loaded the bases with a hit by pitch, a walk and then another hit by pitch. A single from Casey Stevens to right field knocked in Caleb Daniell and Sam Petersen which made it 2-0.

During the next at-bat, Josh Fisher crossed home on a passed ball to extend Yutan’s advantage to three runs.

The next scoring opportunity for the Chieftains started with a double to left field by Caleb Daniell in the top of the fifth. He was driven in by Petersen, who flew out to center, which increased Yutan’s edge to 4-0.

Tecumseh didn’t go down without a fight in the bottom of the seventh. They put up three runs before Gage Kennedy came up with a strikeout that ended the contest.

Finishing with one hit and two RBIs was Stevens. Gage Kennedy pitched all seven innings, gave up three earned and struck out six batters.

The next day against Lincoln Lutheran in the title game, the Chieftains struck first with one run in the top of the first. With two runners and two outs, Chick-Fil-A threw a wild pitch that scored Braxton Wentworth.

Lutheran answered back with two runs in the bottom of the first. They would tack on eight more runs in the fourth as they went on to pull out the victory in five innings due to run rule.

Stevens started the game and pitched 0.1 innings and gave up one earned run. Taking the loss was Carson Jurey who went 2.2 innings and surrendered five runs.

Also pitching was Jansen Pilkington who went 0.1 innings and then Bennett Ell for 0.2 innings in relief.

After only having two wins in the regular season, Yutan finishes with a record of 5-12-1.