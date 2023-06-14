YUTAN – In a pair of close games, the Yutan Senior Legion squad fell to Waterloo-Valley 3-1 on June 6 and Fort Calhoun on June 7 last week. The losses dropped the Chieftains record to 1-6 on the season.

Against Fort Calhoun at home on Wednesday, the Pioneers put up one run in the first inning. That was followed up by the Chieftains scoring one run in the bottom half of the first.

The Pioneers ended up blowing the game wide open with three runs in the top of the fifth. They would score their runs on a pair of fielder’s choice.

After being held scoreless for five innings, Yutan put up their second run in the top of the seventh. Casey Stevens was the Chieftain who crossed home thanks to a groundout to the shortstop by Braxton Wentworth.

Driving in one run for Yutan was Wentworth. Caleb Daniell pitched two innings, gave up four earned runs and had four strikeouts and Nathan Daniell pitched one inning, gave up no earned runs and had one strikeout.

A day earlier, the Chieftains took on Waterloo-Valley on the road. In a low scoring affair, it was Yutan who ended up losing by two runs.

The Chieftains scored their only run in the top of the first. To start the game, W-V walked the first three batters of the contest for Yutan.

With two outs, Gage Kennedy singled in the infield to the shortstop which drove in Sam Petersen from third base.

After a rocky top of the first, W-V came back and took a 2-1 lead off a double to center field. They would go on to score one more run in the second thanks to a triple to left field with two outs.

Kennedy finished with one hit and had one run batted in during the contest. He also pitched 5.1 innings as the starter and gave up three earned runs and struck out five batters.

Coming on for 0.2 innings in relief with no earned runs and one strikeout was Wentworth.

Yutan had a home game against Plattsmouth on June 14. They also took on EMN Nationals Seniors at 8 p.m. on June 16 at Itan Park.