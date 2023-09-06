CEDAR BLUFFS — Following a five-set loss to Syracuse on Aug. 29, the Class C-2 No. 6 Yutan volleyball team felt like they had something to prove on Aug. 31 at Cedar Bluffs. The Chieftains did exactly that with a convincing 25-12, 25-7 and 25-7 win over the Wildcats.

“We were expecting to play better and I think that chip on our shoulder from Tuesday will stay with us for a long time,” Yutan head coach Jodi Bierman said. “It was important for me that we came out and played a clean game rather than just focusing on getting the win.”

To start the match, Yutan had two long serves that put Cedar Bluffs up 2-1. A few plays later, Addison Newill for the Wildcats and Mylee Tichota for the Chieftains got a pair of kills that tied the set up at six apiece.

After that point, Yutan would go on to win 12 points in a row. Playing a huge factor in the run was Mylee Tichota who had two kills and an ace during the sequence.

Cedar Bluffs kept competing hard with Allison Reade getting a block at the net to pull her squad back within 13 points. In the end, it wasn’t enough with Madison Wilson getting a block for the Chieftains that gave them a 15 point first set win.

Yutan continued to feed off the confidence they gained in the first set into the second. A back row kill from Gabi Tederman had the Chieftains up 10-3 early on in the new set.

Later on in the second, Kylie Krajicek had a kill and an ace that helped Yutan win by 18 points and pull within one set of winning the match.

Out of the gate in the third, Mylee Tichota finished with a pair of aces. That was followed up with a kill in the middle by Katie Kiefer and a block from Newill for the Wildcats that made it 18-5 in favor of the Chieftains.

To close out the match, Yutan won seven of the final nine points with the last one coming off a long serve from Cedar Bluffs.

Ending up with eight kills, four digs, two aces and two blocks was Mylee Tichota for the Chieftains and Gabi Tederman had seven kills, two aces, six digs and a block.

Maura Tichota was also strong at the net with five kills, three blocks, one ace and four digs while McKenna Jones filled up the stat sheet with 21 assists, two aces, one block and four digs.

Finishing with six and seven digs were Bella Tederman and Reagan Wilson.

The top performer for the Wildcats was Newill with three kills, one block and one dig. Getting one kill, one block and one assist was Kiefer, while Emmy Shanahan had one kill and Jaydyn Bittinger had a block.

Yutan plays at the Boys Town Triangular starting at 5 p.m. on Sept. 7. Cedar Bluffs took on Osceola at home on Sept. 5.