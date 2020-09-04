Cedar Bluffs to hold socially distanced homecoming

CEDAR BLUFFS – Bottom of Form
Although Cedar Bluffs Public Schools’ homecoming will look a little different this year, the event will still be held with a live band and food trucks.
“It’s just something we can do for our kids,” Superintendent Harlan Ptomey said. “They’re not going to be able to have a dance this year, so we wanted to try to do something special.”
Cedar Bluffs’ homecoming will be held Sept. 5 at its practice field. The event will be open to all middle and high school students, with Ptomey expecting more than 150 in attendance.
“We’re going to set them up on the practice field, and then just behind the practice field is our bus lane where we drop kids off, and we’re going to park food trucks there,” Ptomey said. “So what we think we’ll do is draw circles on our practice field, get kids grouped into groups of less than eight and put them 6 feet apart.”
For $5, students will have unlimited food from pizza, taco, Philly steak and cheese and hamburger trucks. Students can go up to the trucks for food one group at a time, with the groups taking turns.
For the first time, the Cedar Bluffs homecoming will have live music, with Omaha band 4 on the Floor performing. The band plays a wide variety of energetic music from rock to funk to country.
“We just usually have a DJ, and usually the DJ’s somebody on staff here that just spins records,” Ptomey said. “So that’ll be something special we’ve never had.”
With the community’s current directed health measures, Ptomey said events like homecoming were restricted in how they could be run, and many others are unable to take place.
“Normally, we have bonfires and we have parades and we have that sort of thing,” he said. “I’m not sure how we’re going to be able to do all those things with social distancing, so we thought, ‘Well, this might be special, since we can’t do a lot of the other things that we normally would be able to do.’”
Cedar Bluffs will still have its weeklong activities of dressing up and decorating hallways, and students will also still vote for homecoming royalty.
“We’ll still do the royalty during the football game, announce the winners at the football game like we normally do,” Ptomey said. “And hopefully, we’ll have a win at the football game, which would be good as it’s been a while.”
While Cedar Bluffs currently has a mask mandate for inside of the school, Ptomey said students outside are not required to wear masks. But he said students are still welcome to wear them in their groups to prevent any potential spread.
“Hopefully, nothing like that will happen,” Ptomey said. “But we’re trying to take every precaution we can, but still try to make it fun for the kids.”