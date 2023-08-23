BEEMER — The Cedar Bluffs and the Ashland-Greenwood Girls Golf Teams kicked off their 2023 campaigns at the West Point-Beemer Invite at Indian Trails Country Club on Aug. 18.

Finishing with the low score for the area and coming in 15th place overall was Elly Samek for the Wildcats with a 109. Just three strokes back of her was her teammate Addy Sweeney with a 112.

For the Bluejays, they were led by Hayley Pfeiffer, who shot a 116, followed closely behind by Samantha Norris with a 118. Both carding a 132 were Zoey Clausen and Malia Howard.

Rounding out the team score for A-G was Macey Schram who shot a 144.

“The golf course at Indian Trails is always a challenge for the first meet of the year,” A-G girls golf Coach Dan Vahle said. “When you go from our home course, which is mostly flat, to a very hilly course, it takes some time to adjust. Then when you throw in the wind that was blowing, it is that much tougher to control your shots. I thought the girls competed well and we found out some things we need to work on.”

As a team, the Bluejays tied for sixth with Norfolk by carding a 498. Bennington won the meet by dipping under 400 with a 399 and Omaha Marion was second with a 402.

Coming in first and second individually were Savannah McFalls and Kennedy Aderson of Bennington with an 85 and a 90. Joslyn Johnson of Wayne took third after shooting a 93.

Both Cedar Bluffs and A-G are back in action at the Syracuse Invite starting at 9 a.m. Thursday at the Syracuse Country Club.