WAHOO — Despite starting off slow, the Class C-2 No. 9 Bishop Neumann volleyball team was able to find its way as they knocked off Ashland-Greenwood 25-19, 25-21 and 25-14 in straight sets to start the season on Aug. 24 at home. A big key to the Cavaliers getting the sweep was they got better in the serve receive portion of the game as the match went on.

“I thought we had some nerves a little bit in the first set and we kind of struggled in serve receive,” Bishop Neumann head coach Brandi Sladky said. “We talked before the game that we really wanted to focus on our serve and serve receive. We thought if we could win that battle we would have a pretty good chance of winning.”

In the first set, Neumann jumped out to a 10-6 lead thanks to a block from Brooke Thiele at the net and a kill in the middle by AJ Bosak. After that point, the Bluejays went on a 3-0 scoring run that was eventually ended with a kill from Lily Bolden.

Clinging to a 23-18 edge late in the first, the Cavaliers got a kill from Caitlin McGuigan off the left side. Two plays later, Bolden earned another kill that gave Neumann the six-point set win.

A-G responded well after their first set loss and played some of their best volleyball in the second. After a kill from Reaghan Craven, the Bluejays tied the set at 19 apiece.

When it mattered most, Neumann responded with a 6-2 scoring run that was capped off with a kill from Thiele off the left side.

Up 2-0, the Cavaliers smelled blood in the water in the third and final set. Up 7-5, Neumann went on to win 18 of the final 27 points in an 11-point blowout to end the match.

A big problem for A-G was they couldn’t slow down the freshmen Thiele in the final set. She ended the match with nine kills, three solo blocks and two aces.

“Brooke is someone from early on we knew would start,” Sladky said. “When she gets rolling she is just a stud. She is just kind of unstoppable because she is so long and it’s hard for anybody to get a block up on her.”

Hitting double digits with 11 kills and 13 digs was McGuigan and Bolden ended up with eight kills, 15 assists and eight digs. Also filling up the stat sheet was Sladky with six kills, 17 assists, four aces and a block while AJ Bosak compiled four kills, four digs and one block.

Neumann played at Class B No. 2 Elkhorn North on Aug. 29. They will be at the Columbus Scotus Volleyball Tournament later in the week starting at 9 a.m. on Sept. 2.