Entering the 2023 season, the Bishop Neumann volleyball team has high hopes as they try to improve upon a 19-13 mark and subdistrict final loss from a year ago. Coming into this year, the Cavaliers bring back a good mixture of starting talent with three starters.

“We have a good core of returning players,” Bishop Neumann head coach Brandi Sladky said. “Players that can play six rotations and girls that are willing to work hard and want to improve on what we accomplished last year and push further into the postseason.”

The biggest holes that Neumann has to fill this season are Kinslee Bosak in the middle and Julia Ingerwersen on the outside. Ingwersen was second on the team in kills last season and Bosak led the squad in blocks and nearly hit triple-digits in kills.

They also have to find a replacement for libero Erin Raabe, who was a multiyear starter for the Cavaliers in the back row.

“Losing Julia and Kinslee in the front row and Erin in the back row is always tough,” Sladky said. “On the other hand, we have some upperclassmen that were injured or got minimal playing time that have stepped up quite a bit. We also have some freshmen who are vying for playing time. Right now I think it is going to come down to who can play the most consistent and getting six on the court who will jell together really well.”

A huge help for Neumann will be returners, Caitlin McGuigan and Lily Bolden. They led the team in kills, digs and aces last season.

On top of their physical attributes on the court, they have been great leaders for the underclassmen according to Sladky.

“I think our senior leaders have done an amazing job so far,” Sladky said. “We kind of had a team bonding experience last week where they planned some activities to bring the underclassmen into the fold.”

This year, Neumann drops down a class to C-2. Overall it won’t be much different than C-1, with teams like two-time defending State Champion Lincoln Lutheran, Oakland-Craig and Fremont Bergan at the top of the class.

The Cavaliers tough schedule should give them an advantage over most C-2 teams once it comes to the end of the season and district time.

“We always talk about our season schedule and conference tournament preparing us for district and state,” Sladky said. “It seems that so many of those schools we play end up going pretty far in the postseason, so any of those games are going to be tough. Plus we play Elkhorn North and Syracuse right out of the gate. We may not win all those games, but we want to put up a good showing and try to be at our best come postseason time.”

Similar to the last few years, this year’s squad isn’t the tallest. What they lack in size though, they will more than make up for in their defense and serve game.

“Like in recent years we are not very tall, but if we can stay in system we can put the ball away,” Sladky said. “I think if we can get teams out of system with our servers and be in system with our serve receive and defense then we are going to be hard to beat.”

Neumann host Lincoln Pius X for a jamboree game at home at 6 p.m. on Aug. 21. The Cavaliers’ first regular season match is against Ashland-Greenwood at home at 7 p.m. on Aug. 24.