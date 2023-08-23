PENDER — There has been no early slump for Class C No. 4 Bishop Neumann Softball to start the 2023 season. Currently, the Cavaliers are out to a 3-0 start and have outscored their opponents 51-4.

Neumann opened up the year on Aug. 17 with a road game at Class C No. 6 NEN. The Vipers didn’t stand a chance as they got smashed 18-0 in three innings by the Cavaliers.

Jill Johnson started the game against NEN with a double to left field. She came around to score after Ela Lanik followed in her footsteps and doubled to the same spot.

Two batters later, Adelyn Zwick flew out to second scoring Lanik and then Ana Fisher singled to center knocking in two. The Vipers walked in the final run of the first for Neumann, which made it a 5-0 game.

Bridget Whitney led off the top of the second for the Cavaliers with a solo home run to center. Six more runs came across the plate after that, which put Neumann ahead 12-0.

The offense continued to roll for the Cavaliers into the third. They struck for six more runs on a pair of singles from Lanik and Whitney and a double by Zwick, which pushed Neumann’s edge out to 15 in the end.

Coming up with two hits and three RBIs to lead the Cavaliers was Lanik. All getting at least one hit and driving in two runs were Whitney, Zwick and Fisher, while Johnson and Lizzie Lilly both had one RBI.

Addison Sylliaasen pitched all three innings for Neumann and gave up no earned runs and piled up four strikeouts.

Next up for the Cavaliers was a road triangular at Centennial on Aug. 19. In their first contest of the day, Neumann was matched up with Fillmore Central/Exeter-Milligan, coming away with a 16-0 win.

The Cavaliers’ strongest inning of the game came in the top of the second, where they put up seven runs to jump out to a 6-0 lead.

With two runners on and one out, Zwick singled on a line drive to left field that scored Ryan. Next up was Emma Reitz, who hit a three-run homer to center extending Neumann’s edge out to 10-0.

To cap off the half-inning, the Cavaliers put up three more runs. They came in on a pair of singles from Aubrey Milliken and Johnson and a fly-out to center by Whitney.

Leading 13-0, Neumann finished the game with another three runs in the third thanks to a single by Sylliaasen and a double from Johnson.

Pacing the Cavaliers with three hits and four RBIs was Johnson, while Reitz had one hit and three runs batted in. Sylliaasen and Fisher both had at least one hit and two RBIs, and Whitney, Zwick, Milliken and Isabelle Stuhr finished with one run batted in.

Pitching three innings, giving up no earned runs and setting down four batters down on strikes was Sylliaasen.

In the second game of the triangular, Neumann took on the host Centennial. It was another dominating performance for the Cavaliers as they pulled out a 17-4 victory.

Already up 5-0, Neumann blew the contest wide open with 10 runs in the second.

Johnson started the inning by getting walked and then came around to score on a wild pitch. That was followed up by Ana Fisher hitting a three-run shot to center that pushed the Cavaliers lead out to 9-0.

Later in the second, Neumann was up 13-0 when Whitney stepped to the plate. The power hitter cranked a homer to center that plated two and gave the Cavaliers a 15-0 edge.

After being held scoreless in the third, Neumann put up their final two runs of the game in the top of the fourth with a single to center from Zwick.

Fisher powered the team offensively with two hits and four RBIs. Driving in two runs on at least one hit were Whitney and Zwick, while Grace Ryan, Stuhr and Lanik finished with one RBI.

Starting the game and pitching four innings, giving up four earned runs and striking out four batters was Zwick.

The Cavaliers played at Ashland-Greenwood on Aug. 21 and then took on Class C No. 10 Aquinas Catholic at home on Aug. 22.