WAHOO- Over the past decade, the Bishop Neumann Softball program has become one the most dominant in Class C with two state titles and eight out of ten appearances at the State Tournament. The Cavaliers look to continue the success into this season with another group of young talented athletes.

“Last year we a lot of girls pushing for playing time,” Bishop Neumann Head Coach Dave Brabec said. “Pretty much our entire infield will be new, but I feel they can fill the footsteps of everyone from last year. We had a camp earlier this summer and we were impressed with how versatile the girls are. We have 15 girls out and I trust any of those girls in the field.”

One of the big helps to the young infield will be pitcher Addison Sylliaasen. As a freshman in 2022, she finished with over 20 wins on the mound and hit triple digits in the strikeout category.

With another year of growth behind her, Brabec stated that Sylliaasen has gotten stronger on the mound. She has also picked up more movement on her pitches which will make her just that much harder to hit.

“She really spins the ball,” Brabec said. “It’s just hard for batters to get good solid contact on her. The fact that you have a pitcher on the mound that can go out there and shut teams down so that way your infielders can ease into the season is super beneficial.”

At the plate, Neumann brings back two big power hitters in Bridget Whitney and Jill Johnson. Ending up with 36 runs batted in and seven homers was Johnson and Whitney had 26 RBIs and three shots over the fence.

According to Brabec, he believes power-hitting can be a huge strength for this group as the season progresses.

“I feel like we have a lot of power on our team,” Brabec said. “Even though we have that power we are going to have to hit gaps and hit the ball where it is pitched, especially opposite field. That is always a key factor to winning games early in the season.”

This group also has a tremendous amount of speed, which will put the pressure on team’s defenses when the Cavaliers get on the base pads. This will make timely hitting even more crucial when these baserunners get themselves into scoring positions.

“We got to play tough defense,” Brabec said. “We have to use the speed of this team to our advantage. We have a lot of speed on the team and we’re going to have to execute in key moments on the base pads.”

A big key to helping Neumann continue and improve will be their schedule which is once again one of the toughest in Class C. They will face around five rated opponents in Class B and C.

“I always felt like I would rather be .500 playing tough teams than 20-5 playing three or four-tier teams,” Brabec said. “You just don’t learn as much when your ten ruling teams. I think it’s great to have the Class B and good Class C competition we do on our schedule because they are the teams we are going to play at state or see play at state.”

Neumann starts with one of those state opponents from a year ago, when they travel to take on NEN on the road on August 17 at 6:30 p.m. Two days later, they will be at the Centennial Triangular on August 19 starting at 10:00 a.m.