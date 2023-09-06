WAHOO — A year after being surprised by Lincoln Lutheran in the first round of the Class C-2 Football Playoffs, the Class C-2 No. 3 Bishop Neumann football team left nothing to chance in a 62-10 win at home on Sept. 1. The Cavaliers carved up 376 yards on the ground and held the Warriors to -12 yards of rushing.

It didn’t take long for Neumann to put their stamp on the game with five touchdowns in just the first quarter of action.

On the opening kickoff, Lutheran failed to hold onto the ball and fumbled it. Jack Van Slyke recovered the football and returned it 65 yards to the house.

That was followed up by runs of 64, 35 and 68 yards by Conor Booth that resulted in touchdowns. Three extra-point kicks and then Adam Furasek running in for two increased the Cavaliers edge out to 29-0.

To end the first quarter, Connor Schutt completed a 25-yard pass to Ben Trede that went the distance and gave Neumann a 35-0 lead.

The Cavaliers continued to ride Connor Schutt’s golden arm into the second where he threw touchdown passes of 18, 22 and 16 yards.

Heading into halftime, Neumann had built themselves a 56-7 advantage.

After a stellar first half, Booth capped off the scoring for the Cavaliers with a six-yard run into the end zone. He finished with 14 rushing attempts for 313 yards and five touchdowns.

Completing five of seven passes for 55 yards and three scores was Connor Schutt. Nolan Van Slyke had two catches for 32 yards and one touchdown and Sladky hauled in two passes for one score.

Finishing with one catch for 25 yards and a touchdown was the senior Ben Trede.

Defensively, Connor Schutt had five tackles and Eli Johnston and Nolan Van Slyke ended up with two tackles and one sack. All getting three tackles were Quin Schutt, Jack Van Slyke and Sladky.

For the first time on the season, Neumann hits the road to play Grand Island Central Catholic at 7:00 p.m. on Sept. 8. Their last time out, the Crusaders lost to North Bend Central 43-20.