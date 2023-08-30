WAHOO — The Class C-2 No. 4 Bishop Neumann football team left nothing to doubt with a 55-0 season-opening win over Milford at home on Aug. 25. In total, the Cavaliers racked up 374 yards of offense and held the Eagles to 32 yards.

Out of the gate, Conor Booth put his stamp on the contest with a nine-yard touchdown run. He followed that up with another scoring run from 22 yards out on the following possession.

Following both of the first two touchdowns, Neumann decided to go for two. In both instances, the Cavaliers went for two, which increased their advantage to 16-0.

To close out the first quarter, Booth powered his way into the end zone from 21 yards out. After the missed extra point, Neumann led 22-0 going to the second.

Not long into the quarter, the Cavaliers were threatening once again to score. On the goal line from one yard out, they gave the ball to Booth once again, who produced another touchdown to put the Cavaliers in front 28-0.

The Eagles continued to have no answer for Booth later in the second when he broke loose for a 17-yard run that resulted in his fifth touchdown of the contest. Another missed extra point made it 34-0 in favor of Neumann at halftime.

In the third quarter, senior tailback Trevor Sladky got in on the scoring action with a one-yard touchdown run. The Cavaliers finally made an extra point to extend their edge out to 41-0 heading to the final frame.

During the fourth, Neumann found themselves in a familiar situation with the ball placed at the Milford one-yard line. They handed the ball off to Adam Furasek, who pounded the ball into the end zone and gave the Cavaliers a 49-0 edge.

Closing out the game with a 17-yard touchdown run was Jaxon Hull, which extended Neumann’s lead out to 55 points as the clock struck zero.

Finishing with 130 yards on the ground and five touchdowns was the Nebraska commit Booth. Ending up with 35 yards rushing and one touchdown was Sladky.

Hull carried the ball twice for 24 yards and a score and Furasek added 11 rushing yards and a touchdown.

Defensively, Jack Van Slyke led the way with nine tackles and Nolan Van Slyke had six tackles to go along with a sack. Also getting in the backfield for a sack for the Cavaliers were Jarred Cernik and Trent Moudry while Alex Barry and Kamber Lechtenberg had a pair of interceptions.

Neumann is at home at 7 p.m. on Sept. 1 against Lincoln Lutheran. The Warriors are 1-0 after beating Lincoln Christian 7-0 in their home opener.